Some Huge Shows Could Leave Netflix in 2025 Including ‘Suits’ and ‘Supernatural’

2025 is just around the corner, and while we’ve already started previewing what’s coming up, we’re also taking some time to look ahead and give you plenty of warning that some big series are set to depart throughout the year.

Before we examine the list of titles that could be leaving Netflix in 2025, we must remember that removal dates aren’t always set in stone and are simply contract licenses coming to an end. As a result, Netflix and the actual owners of said content (for example, NBC Universal with Suits) could agree to extend the license. Also worth noting is that these dates are primarily for Netflix in the United States, and departures may vary from region to region.

For even more 2025 removals, we just published a list of over 90 Netflix Originals scheduled to depart the service throughout the year.

Supernatural (Seasons 1-15)

Expected Removal Date: December 18th, 2025

One of two titles from The CW that will expire after their around five-year period on Netflix following the final season will be a fan-favorite Supernatural. The show has regularly featured on Nielsen’s year-end lists, so this will be a big fan upset by the end of the year.

The series was on the air for 14 years and produced 327 episodes in total. That equates to 228 hours and change, which, in real terms, is nine and a half full days of content. So, to watch it, you must set aside over a week to clear your diary. Given how much this show is watched, it’d be ripe for a renewal, but for now, we have to assume it’s going to be leaving.

Arrow

Expected Removal Date: December 18th, 2025

Sticking with The CW for our second pick is Arrow, which is the first major show from the Arrowverse (which is pretty much entirely available on Netflix, bar a few shows) to depart with the rest set to follow in the years to come. Presumably, Arrow will take its place within Max where most other DC content resides once it leaves Netflix.

For more on the other shows from The CW that came to Netflix through a lucrative deal throughout the 2010s and when they’ll leave Netflix, we’ve got you covered.

Madam Secretary (Seasons 1-6)

Expected Removal Date: May 15th, 2025

If you can quite believe it, the CBS series Madam Secretary nearly ended five years ago, and next year will mark five years since Netflix landed the sixth and final season rights. Following that addition, the clock began ticking on when the show was due to leave and that time will come in the middle of 2025 when all six seasons will presumably leave to take up a permanent position on Paramount+.

The political thriller was on the air between 2014 and 2019 and starred Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, at first the Secretary of State and later promoted to President. If you love Netflix’s The Diplomat, you’ll definitely want to revisit or discover this show before it leaves.

Suits (Seasons 1-9)

Expected Removal Date: July 1st, 2025

Hitting Netflix in 2023 during the height of the Hollywood strikes, Suits dominated Netflix’s US top 10s for weeks and weeks, garnering a ton of press. Of course, Netflix only got the first eight seasons, with season 9 eventually added this year, but the rights will be up in July, two years after it first landed.

For this one, we’re probably expecting a new deal to keep Suits on Netflix for the foreseeable, particularly given the amount of headlines this show generated when it first dropped. In addition, it’s in NBC Universal’s interest to keep people interested in the show, given that the reboot is coming down the tracks.

NCIS (Seasons 12-17)

Expected Removal Date: June 30th, 2025

For a long time, NCIS was due to leave Netflix in its entirety in the middle of 2024, and while most early seasons did leave the streamer in the United States, we got a surprise shuffle with some newer seasons added in addition to the removals. Seasons 12 through 17 are due for another round of shuffling (or removal in its entirety) come mid-2025. Will it leave like Criminal Minds did and never look back, or will Netflix just license some newer seasons and lose older ones? We’ll find out next year.

Most AMC Shows

Expected Removal Date: August 19th, 2025

As we first reported over the summer, Netflix acquired the licenses to nearly a dozen AMC titles, all landing in mid-August 2024. As confirmed by Netflix at the time of the announcement, all those shows were licensed to Netflix on short one-year term licenses. While we suspect we may get a shuffle, as it stands, all these titles are leaving:

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1)

Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2)

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)

Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Kevin Can Fk Himself (Seasons 1-2)

Monsieur Spade (Season 1)

Disney Owned Shows

All throughout 2024, Netflix has been landing temporary streaming licenses to a bunch of shows owned by Disney and its subsidiaries like ABC and FX. Each of those dozen-plus shows has been added for eighteen months, which means the first batch will leave in the middle of the year and more to follow. As it stands the ones leaving in 2025 are:

The Wonder Years – July 1st, 2025

– July 1st, 2025 This is Us – July 8th, 2025

– July 8th, 2025 My Wife & Kids – August 5th, 2025

– August 5th, 2025 The Resident – September 4th, 2025

– September 4th, 2025 White Collar – October 1st, 2025

– October 1st, 2025 Reba – November 6th, 2025

– November 6th, 2025 Archer – November 13th, 2025

– November 13th, 2025 How I Met Your Mother – December 3rd, 2025

Longmire (Seasons 1-6)

Potential Removal Date: January 1st, 2025

Longmire was originally due to be removed from Netflix much earlier than this, but Netflix quietly renewed the rights before a “Last Day to Watch” notice even hit the show’s page, but the show could leave for good as the show was only renewed for a short period.

Beginning its life on A&E before Netflix rescued it for season 4 and onward, the show was Yellowstone before Yellowstone was even a thing and still gets millions of views every year. With any luck, Netflix will keep the show and maybe even consider bringing it back somehow if Warner Bros. Television agrees.

Spirit Riding Free (Seasons 1-8)

Potential Removal Date: April 5th, 2025

We’ve already been witnessing the slow bleed of DreamWorks TV titles over the past few years, with titles like Dinotrux, Puss in Boots, and Turbo Fast already having left. Up to six more could leave in 2025, with Spirit Riding Free possibly being the biggest of the bunch. Featuring the voice talent of Amber Frank, Sydney Park, and Bailey Gambertolgio, the series follows a courageous girl and her horse going on adventures.

