‘Battle Kitty’ Leaving Netflix Just Two Years After It Was Added

In a shock announcement over the weekend, one of Netflix’s best interactive titles will soon depart Netflix globally on December 1st, 2024. The departure comes around two and a half years after it debuted in April 2022.

Taking advantage of Netflix’s interactive features, the nine-part series had you guiding Kitty and Orc through multiple locations battling different warriors. Created by Matt Layzell, the show featured the voice talents of Layzell, Gideon Adlon, Baker Terry, Grey Griffin, Robbie Daymond, and Jaboukie Young-White.

We’ve learned the series will soon depart from Netflix in a shock announcement on Instagram from Matt Layzell who wrote:

“Hey everyone! I have some sad news, Battle Kitty will be taken off of Netflix on Dec 1st. It’s not the ideal future I had hoped for Battle Kitty but I’m SO grateful for everyone who watched and enjoyed the show. As always, a huge thanks from the bottom of my heart to the entire crew who helped me bring it to life. So many amazing, talented artists poured their energy and time into this project and I’ll never forget that. This show will always have a special place in my heart, it taught me so much about myself as an artist and as a person. I’m sure it will live on in some mystical, magical shape or form. So, if you haven’t checked it out, NOW IS THE TIME, and if you have then thank you (and maybe watch it again, one last time). Kitties can’t quit.”

Interestingly, this removal wasn’t on our radar for December 2024, with our intel initially suggesting that Netflix held indefinite rights to the show. That could suggest something else is afoot here, and we’re contacting Netflix to see if we can find out more. Speculating, we could be seeing the end interactive special functionality within the Netflix user interface. Last year, Netflix’s head of gaming said they’d ceased all productions on interactive content in favor of their new gaming strategy. Given that we’re due to get a UI refresh on Netflix in the near future and with the amount of technical debt, this is likely causing; it may be easier for Netflix not to include the titles as part of their library. Given that this functionality doesn’t exist elsewhere, it could be that all these interactive specials have become lost media. We’ll update you more when we have it.

You can see the full list of interactive specials on Netflix here, but note that a few have already departed over the past few years, including the Minecraft series (another is in the works instead) and, more recently, the Puss in Boots interactive special.

