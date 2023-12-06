‘Obliterated’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Obliterated season 1 is out in the wild and leaves the door open for a second season, but will we get it? Without a renewal upfront, the show will rely on its viewing figures. How well is the show performing thus far, and what can we expect from season 2 of Obliterated? Here’s everything we know.

After being initially developed for the cable network TBS, Netflix took over the project with all three creators behind Cobra Kai on board to bring the R-rated action comedy to the streamer.

The show, released on Netflix globally on November 30th, 2023, follows a ragtag group of an elite special forces team that is looking to stop a deadly threat to Las Vegas. The big ensemble cast for the show included Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Paola Lázaro, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, and Alyson Gorske.

Featured Videos

Has Obliterated been renewed for Season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Too Early To Call

As of early December, there’s no indication there will be a second season, meaning it’ll need to be renewed following its first season order.

As we’ve covered numerous times, Netflix takes multiple factors into its renewals, including the cost of making the show, which is then benchmarked against viewing data, including completion rates, hours watched, number of starters, and many more factors. We’ll dig into the data more below.

How well is Obliterated performing on Netflix?

Using a variety of sources, we can look at exactly how well Obliterated is performing, which we know will be vital to see whether the show will be renewed.

Among the sources we’ll be using in the coming weeks and months include Netflix’s own top 10 data,

Let’s begin with Netflix’s top 10 data, released every Tuesday. Here’s how its weekly performance breaks down week-to-week so far:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 November 26th, 2023 to December 3rd, 2023 47,600,000 3 1

Moving into CVE then, where we divide the number of hours watched by the series’ runtime, we can compare the performance in the first four days against other Netflix Original series released in 2023.

In the first four days, the show got 7M equivalent completed viewing equivalents, ranking it above Survival of the Thickest (3.7M), Unstable (3.6M), Glamorous (2.3M), and Freeridge (2.3M) but down on The Diplomat (8.6M), That 90s Show (10.6M), and perhaps more importantly, FUBAR (12.5M)

Next up, we move onto FlixPatrol which measures the daily top 10 charts from dozens of countries around the world. After debuting as #4, the show quickly rose to the number 1. The trick with FlixPatrol is to see how well the show sticks around the Netflix top 10s worldwide. Therefore, we’ll be revisiting this in the coming weeks but for the moment, here’s a heatmap on where the show is picking up the most points:

How about external demand for the show? Using TelevisionStats.com, we can see how well the show performs on some sources like Wikipedia, Reddit, Torrenting, and others.

Per their data, the show is off to a relatively good start but is lagging behind other shows that got renewed throughout 2023. If we compare it to The Night Agent (which skews more on the action side) and FUBAR, which is very aligned with Obliterated, we can see the show is lagging somewhat:

Finally, how about reviews? They may play some roles in whether or not people give Obliterated a go. Critics certainly weren’t huge fans as indicated by its RottenTomatoes rating of only 47%, but audiences have been far kinder. Sticking with RT, the show holds 83% from audiences; meanwhile, on IMDb, the show holds a 6.5 based on over 3,500 reviews.

What to Expect from Season 2 of Obliterated

Editor’s Note: This section was written by Jacob Robinson.

Should the show get renewed, what can we expect from the story?

Assuming a second season gets the go-ahead, the theme of the team getting inebriated before they are required to save a city from destruction, they could stick with Las Vegas or move on to a different U.S. city known for its party culture, such as New Orleans for Mardi Gras, Miami Beach, or even the Big Apple itself New York City. Alternatively, the team could be sent on a mission outside the States, finding themselves in the middle of Bangkok in Thailand, Prague in the Czech Republic, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, or Melbourne in Australia.

Where does the team go from here?

McKnight and Winters closed out the season with their steamy shower. However, does the couple have a future together? We suspect the “will they won’t they” cliche will be a recurring theme for the pair if the show runs for multiple seasons. There’s more than meets the eye for both characters and while they can basque in their victory in saving Las Vegas from utter destruction, once the dust settles from the mission, will they be able to keep a steady and stable romance going? For now, it’s unlikely.

As the tech maestro of the team, Maya has minimal combat experience. This almost resulted in her death at the hands of the Russians when she was shot, but miraculously survived. If a new mission takes them further afield than the United States, we could see Maya’s development as a combatant. As for her crush on McKnight, after walking in on him and Winters having sex twice, that is most likely over.

Trunk was extremely close to leaving the U.S. armed forces and joining Lady Gaga’s security team. We expect when the shit hits the preverbal fan that, he’ll be wishing he had joined Gaga’s security team after all. Whether the team is next season, we expect Trunk to stand by his best friend McKnight and ensure he has a full belly for the mission ahead.

By the end of the first season, Gomez is evaluating who she is after feeling regret for ruining the engagement between Sarah and Billy. In the following season, there may be an actual shot of romance for the character who may want something more stable than meeting a person for a wild night.

Paul went on a wild trip thanks to Hagerty’s powerful drug-infused guacamole. He may be one of the most reluctant of the team to return as his focus may now want to be on his family, especially his daughter, as he missed most of her upbringing thanks to his job. It wouldn’t surprise us to see Paul rejoin the team out of pure coincidence of being in the same city while the team is conducting a mission.

As for Hagerty, where there are drugs, alcohol, and a thrilling rush of disarming explosives, he’ll be there.

Lastly, Lana is still a threat. She may have been arrested, but when has that ever stopped a dangerous and vengeful Russian from escaping captivity? Rather than destroying cities, we suspect Lana will make it her mission to destroy the lives of the team for their part to play in the death of her brother.

Before we leave you, we’d recommend reading our interview with the composers of the new series, who talk through their process of developing the music for the series.

Would you like to see Obliterated coming back for a second outing? Let everyone know in the comments below.