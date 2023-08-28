Obliterated: Cobra Kai Creators New Netflix Series Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

From the creators of Cobra Kai, the brand new action-comedy series Obliterated has wrapped filming in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early 2023 and is headed to the streaming service on November 30th. Here’s the latest on the new series as we keep track of everything you need to know about Obliterated, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg all serve as the showrunners of the series and executive producers alongside Dina Hillier. They work through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment, which has an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Towards the end of 2019, Obliterated was announced as a straight-to-order series for TBS. However, the next couple of years resulted in next to no news on the project, and in that time, Cobra Kai made its way over to Netflix, becoming an instant smash hit with millions of subscribers worldwide. I

In May 2022, we learned that the series had moved from TBS to Netflix, which followed the news that TBS and TNT were killing all scripted projects.

Working on the show includes Abraham Martinez, the cinematographer best known for working on Spider-Man 3. Marie A.K. McMaster serves as casting director.

When will Obliterated be released on Netflix?

On August 28th, Netflix announced that the series would debut on the service globally on November 30th, 2023.

That came alongside a few new screenshots of the new series:

What is the plot of Obliterated?

The plot of Obliterated is courtesy of Netflix:

“Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

How many episodes will Obliterated have?

Obliterated Season 1 will consist of 8 episodes with a runtime of around an hour each

Per the WGA, here are the writer’s credits for each episode (episode titles to be revealed at a later date):

Episode 101 – Written by Josh Heald & Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg

Episode 102 – Written by Josh Heald & Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg

Episode 103 – Written by Rachele Lynn

Episode 104 – Written by Bob Dearden

Episode 105 – Teleplay by Rowan Wheeler – Story by Kate Sargeant

Episode 106 – Written by Joe Piarulli

Episode 107 – Written by Rachele Lynn

Episode 108 – Written by Bob Dearden

Who are the cast members of Obliterated?

A big cast has been assembled for Obliterated so let’s run through the first two cast members who were announced for the series and then run through the remaining cast:

Shelley Hennig, who previously starred in the likes of Teen Wolf and Ouija has also starred in some Netflix Originals over the past few years. Hennig starred in the rom-com When We First Met as Carrie, comedy The After Party as Alicia, and most recently as Lisa Maines in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Hennig will portray the role of Ava Winters in Obliterated.

Nick Zano is best known for his time in The CW’s DC superhero franchise the Arrowverse as Nate Heywood aka Steel in Legends of Tomorrow.

Zano has starred as Arthur in the TV mini-series Minority Report.

In Obliterated, Zano will play the role of Chad McKnight.

Rounding out the main series regular cast includes:

Alyson Gorske as Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team.

as Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team. C. Thomas Howell as Haggerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician.

as Haggerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician. Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

as Paul Yung Paola Lazaro as Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field.

as Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field. Kimi Rutledge as Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element.

as Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element. Terrence Terrell as Trunk, a Navy SEAL and ultimate wingman to McKnight.

Featuring in recurring roles include:

David Costabile as Maddox

Ivan G’vera as Vlad

Tobias Jelinek as Ehren

Keston John as Mr. Dugan

Lindsey Kraft as Yani

Carl Lumbly as CIA Director Langdon

Virginia Madsen as Marge

Minnie Mills as Jen

Lori Petty as Crazy Susan

Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov

Clive Standen as Liam

When and where did Obliterated film?

Filming on Obliterated began on July 18th, 2022, and will last for at least four months with an initial scheduled wrap date set for November 30th, 2022.

Shooting will occur across Las Vegas, Nevada, New Mexico, and Albuquerque.

In August 2022, ABQ Journal picked up on filming taking place throughout Albuquerque, NM. Per the report:

“The production will employ approximately 350 New Mexico crew members, 25 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 2,000 New Mexico background talent, according to the film office.”

Casino.org got wind of the series filming at Four Queens, Freemont Street, and the Tropicana.

The Twitter account Vital Vegas has been the best at tracking the production movement throughout Las Vegas, capturing some excellent behind-the-scenes videos and pictures.

On November 23rd, filming had officially wrapped on the new series with Jon Hurwitz posting on Instagram to confirm the news saying in a post:

“And that’s a wrap on Obliterated Season 1! Fitting that we finished overlooking the Las Vegas strip at magic hour. It’s been a shit-ton of work, but it’s been magic since day one. Love all these people and the many not pictured who helped make this passion project a reality. I truly can’t wait for the world to see this insanity. Next year on Netflix! Get ready!”

Some reshoots for the series occurred in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Obliterated on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!