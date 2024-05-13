What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 13th to 19th, 2024

Another week means new titles, and it’s a busy week with lots of great new animation and some fantastic (and less-than-fantastic but no doubt popular) new titles coming up. Here’s everything coming to Netflix US between May 13th and May 19th, 2024.

Want to see what’s still yet to come throughout May 2024? We just updated our preview to include the recently announced games coming up, plus the addition of the Max Original series Scavengers Reign. We’re also listing all the June 2024 additions here.

In addition to all these titles coming to Netflix this week, we should also learn news about a bunch of Netflix’s upcoming slate, including many set to be announced at Netflix’s forthcoming Upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Our Most Anticipated Upcoming Titles on Netflix This Week

Thelma the Unicorn (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Serving as Netflix’s big movie this week and the big new animated movie of the quarter is Thelma the Unicorn, which serves as a musical adaptation of the best-selling children’s book of the same name.

The movie’s plot centers around a pony with big dreams of becoming a celebrity and glamorous rock star. When things don’t go her way, Thelma reinvents herself as a unicorn, which shoots her to stardom.

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

After a very long wait, Bridgerton is finally back. While we had Queen Charlotte to tide us over in 2023, the main Bridgerton series has been on hiatus now for a while and will be releasing across two parts this week and the next batch coming next month.

This new season focuses on the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Madame Web (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Last and least, we come onto Madame Web, which will make its streaming debut on Netflix following its theatrical run earlier this year.

Look, I can’t say that this is on our most anticipated list because of how good it is or that you will have a good time. I’ve included it because of the morbid fascination most will have, and check it out for the pure spectacle.

Set in the same universe as Spider-Man, this Dakota Johnson-led superhero movie sees the origin story of Cassandra Webb, who develops powers that allow her to see into the future.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, May 13th

Adagio (2023)

Archer (Seasons 1-14)

What’s Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, May 14th

Madame Web (2024)

Married at First Sight (Season 15)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (2024) Netflix Original

Dr. Stone (Season 2)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

The Quintessential Quintuplets (Multiple Seasons)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (2022)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, May 16th

Braid (Android and iOS) Netflix Games

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Maestro in Blue (Season 2) Netflix Original

Monster (2024) Netflix Original

My Brother Is Up On The Tree (2023)

Upgrade (2018)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, May 17th

LEGO Dreamzzz (Season 2)

Mai (2024)

Open Heart (2023)

Power (2024) Netflix Original

The 8 Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

Thelma the Unicorn (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, May 19th

A Simple Favor (2018)

Golden Kamuy (2024) Netflix Original

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.