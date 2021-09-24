‘Sneakerheads’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

We’ve just passed the one-year anniversary of Sneakerheads season 1 debuting on Netflix and sadly, season 2 is not confirmed. As the months tick by, it ever coming to fruition seems less and less likely.

Arriving on Netflix on September 25th, 2021, the series came to Netflix after a quick surprise announcement the month prior. The series came from Complex Networks who are mainly known for web shows on YouTube and its blog which attracts around 10 million visitors a month according to SimilarWeb.com.

The series came from Jay Longino who has worked on movies such as Uncle Drew and Skiptrace. Among the cast for the series included Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado and Matthew Josten.

Never checked out the 6 episode first season? Here’s what you can expect:

“Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, finds himself deep in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s crazy schemes. To get his money back, the at-odds duo goes on the hunt for the most elusive kicks in the game.”

Has Netflix renewed or canceled Sneakerheads?

Sadly, we still have no word on whether Sneakerheads is coming back or not but as we stated above, the longer we go without news the less likely the show is to return for a second season.

Reviews were fairly good from audiences (it carries a 6.2 on IMDb and a 71% RottenTomatoes audience score) but top 10 data could reveal that the show didn’t quite make the impact it needed to justify bringing it back.

According to FlixPatrol, the show only kept in the top 10s in the US for 6 days. We’ve typically noticed that shows that spend 30 days or more in the top 10s are a sure bet to return.

Another possible bad sign for a renewal is the fact that Allen Maldonado, the main star of Sneakerheads is now in a brand new show as part of the main cast. Maldonado is playing Rooster Robbins in the Starz series Heels.

We’ve scoured social media for any indication on the future and reached out to a few sources but came up short on a definitive answer.

The show may now be considered ghost-canceled (where Netflix or other parties never announce that the show is over) or we could see it miraculously return. Time will tell.

If you’re a fan of the subject matter, Complex Networks has a bunch of web series that you may be interested in. You can find a full list of their “Sole Collector & Complex Sneakers Shows” via Complex’s all shows page.

Do you want to see Sneakerheads return for a second season? Let us know down below.