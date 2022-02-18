‘One of Us Is Lying’ Arrives on Netflix Internationally; Renewed for Season 2

One of Us Is Lying season 1 was added to Netflix internationally (everywhere outside the United States) on February 18th, 2022 and the good news is that more is already on the way. The show is branded as a Netflix Original.

First released on NBC Universal’s US streaming service Peacock back on October 7th, 2021 the series eight-episode debut season has just touched down on Netflix internationally. It’s arrived in regions including the United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Brazil, Japan, and other regions.

Although labeled as a Netflix Original it’s more of a Netflix exclusive in select regions.

Here’s how Netflix describes the mystery teen series based on the 2017 novel by Karen M. McManus:

“Detention brings together five disparate high schoolers, but a killing — and secrets — keep them together as a cat-and-mouse murder mystery unfolds.”

The series notably wasn’t added to all international regions. It’s not available on Netflix Canada where the series was sold to StackTV and in Australia, it’s been sold to Stan.

This type of licensing from the likes of Universal, Disney, or Warner Brothers is increasingly rare. The reason for that is that all of these major distributors are holding back international rights for themselves as they look to beef up their own rival streamers to Netflix. Indeed, Peacock does actually have a presence in countries like the United Kingdom but still has opted to put it on Netflix.

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is behind the production of the show.

Will One of Us Is Lying be on Netflix US?

Previously when Universal has licensed out shows to Netflix internationally as an Original title, they’ve later came to Netflix US. Given Peacock is its home in the United States that’s unlikely to happen here that is unless Universal opts to share the title between Peacock and Netflix (again, unlikely).

So if you want to watch the show in the United States, you’ll need to watch it on Peacock with either a free or premium tier.

One of Us Is Lying will return for season 2

In January 2022, NBC Universal announced that it had renewed the title for a second season with Erica Saleh (who worked on season 1 in the writer’s room) taking over showrunning duties from Darío Madron.

We’d expect Netflix to receive the series after its Peacock debut in any region where it carries season 1.