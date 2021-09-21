‘One Punch Man’ Leaving Netflix US in October 2021

One-Punch Man, one of the most popular anime franchises of the past ten years, has been one of the most popular anime titles on Netflix. However, fans will be saddened to learn that the first season of One Punch Man is scheduled to leave Netflix in October 2021.

One Punch Man is a superhero-parody anime series based on the manga of the same name. Soon after the manga launched in 2012, the series went viral and it wasn’t long before fan demands for an anime were granted. With the release of the anime series in 2015, the franchise’s popularity skyrocketed into the stratosphere.

Hero hobbyist Saitama, who has the power to defeat opponents with the unimaginable strength of one punch joins the Hero Association after his apprentice Genos makes him aware that his superhero exploits are not known by the public.

When is One Punch Man leaving Netflix US?

The first and only season of One Punch Man on Netflix US is scheduled to leave on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

If you search for One Punch Man on your Netflix App you will find the series listed for removal.

Where can I stream One Punch Man?

Netflix has not been the exclusive home for streaming One Punch Man, thanks to the series being available to stream on Crunchyroll and FUNimation.

Crunchyroll is where you will find both seasons of One Punch Man, whereas FUNimation only has the first season.

Will One Punch Man return to Netflix?

Considering the popularity of One Punch Man it would come as no surprise if Netflix was to renew its license with Viz Media to continue streaming the first season.

Netflix held onto the license for a total of 56 months, or just over four and a half years, which means plenty of subscribers have been watching during that time.

Could we see the second season of One Punch Man come to Netflix US?

Since the release of One Punch Man season 2 in April 2019, fans have been extremely eager to see it arrive on Netflix.

Sadly, it still remains extremely unlikely that we’d see the second season come to Netflix even if the license for the anime is renewed. This is because the relationship between Viz Media and Crunchyroll still remains extremely strong, and until the third season of One Punch Man is released expect to see Crunchyroll as the exclusive home for the anime.

However, it must be noted that FUNimation may also receive the second season of One Punch Man as Crunchyroll was recently bought by Sony, also own FUNimation.

Will you be sad to see One Punch Man leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!