Netflix News

Netflix Added Over 10,000 Episodes of TV in 2024

It was a very busy year for new TV on Netflix.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
How I Met Your Mother

208 episodes of How I Met Your Mother were added in 2024 – Picture: ABC

As always, we’ve been cataloging everything new on Netflix, and this year, we set ourselves the additional challenge of capturing exactly how many television episodes are added to Netflix. We first updated you in April that Netflix had added over 3,000 episodes, but now, as we’re in 2025, what was the total count? It was north of 10,000 TV episodes, with our count placing it at exactly 10,546 TV episodes.

What makes up that total episode count? There’s a real mix of titles from around the world, both Netflix Original and licensed, English-language and otherwise. There’s also a real mix in the number of episodes per release. We saw new seasons of CoComelon with just a single episode and some shows from yesteryear in their entirety that were 100-200 episodes strong. Over 660 series drops came in 2024, making up that total count of 10,546 episodes. 

What were the shows that dropped the most episodes? How I Met Your Mother, which returned to Netflix as part of a 14-title deal with Disney, was the most popular with all nine seasons, consisting of 208 episodes. Lots of other shows and sitcoms from that deal also make up most of the other 20 titles. 

Show Title Seasons Added Number of Episodes
How I Met Your Mother Seasons 1-9 208
Rosario Tijeras Seasons 1-3 197
Archer Seasons 1-13 135
Martin Seasons 1-5 132
Reba Seasons 1-6 127
Monk Seasons 1-8 125
My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5 123
Lost Seasons 1-6 121
Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6 121
Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-8 113
The Resident Seasons 1-6 107
This Is Us Seasons 1-6 106
Royal Pains Seasons 1-8 104
Black Clover Seasons 1-2 102
Slam Dunk Seasons 1-8 101
The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1-5 100
World Trigger Seasons 1-3 99
Dexter Seasons 1-8 96
Sex and the City Seasons 1-6 94
The Conners Seasons 1-5 93

Finally, if we plot the number of episodes per release in a scatter graph and put the releases in buckets (this isn’t exactly scientific, as shows dumped all at once have more episodes, but it’s still interesting), we can see that the majority of releases throughout the year fell into the 6—to 10-episode range. This should be no surprise if you’ve followed Netflix for any period, with most scripted Netflix series falling somewhere between 6 and 10 episodes on average. 

The largest Netflix Original season to drop was The Unbroken Voice, with 64 episodes, and the average length of a Netflix Original series was 8.4 episodes long. 

Episode Range Number of Releases
1 to 5 episodes 84
6 to 10 episodes 277
11 to 20 episodes 170
21 to 50 episodes 86
51 to 100 episodes 26
Over 101 episodes 15
Netflix Episodes Per TV Release in 2024

Picture: What’s on Netflix

If you love your Netflix stats, we published a big “Netflix Library by the Numbers” for 2024 as we entered the New Year. In it, we discussed how Netflix’s library has ballooned in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, how there were 589 new Netflix Originals in 2024, which is consistent with the previous year, and how many Netflix Originals make up the library compared to licensed titles. 

Want to see the underlying sheet powering these numbers? You can find the Google Sheets file here.

How many of these episodes do you think you watched in 2024? Let us know down below. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU Netflix K-Drama Sets March 2025 Release Article Teaser Photo

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU Netflix K-Drama Sets March 2025 Release
'Love is Blind' Renewed Through To Season 10 at Netflix as Show Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Article Teaser Photo

'Love is Blind' Renewed Through To Season 10 at Netflix as Show Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
German Thriller 'Delicious' To Premiere at Berlin Film Festival Ahead of March Netflix Release Article Teaser Photo

German Thriller 'Delicious' To Premiere at Berlin Film Festival Ahead of March Netflix Release
'Pokémon Horizons –The Search for Laqua' Season 2 Part 1 Is Coming to Netflix in February 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Pokémon Horizons –The Search for Laqua' Season 2 Part 1 Is Coming to Netflix in February 2025