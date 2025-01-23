Netflix Added Over 10,000 Episodes of TV in 2024

As always, we’ve been cataloging everything new on Netflix, and this year, we set ourselves the additional challenge of capturing exactly how many television episodes are added to Netflix. We first updated you in April that Netflix had added over 3,000 episodes, but now, as we’re in 2025, what was the total count? It was north of 10,000 TV episodes, with our count placing it at exactly 10,546 TV episodes.

What makes up that total episode count? There’s a real mix of titles from around the world, both Netflix Original and licensed, English-language and otherwise. There’s also a real mix in the number of episodes per release. We saw new seasons of CoComelon with just a single episode and some shows from yesteryear in their entirety that were 100-200 episodes strong. Over 660 series drops came in 2024, making up that total count of 10,546 episodes.

What were the shows that dropped the most episodes? How I Met Your Mother, which returned to Netflix as part of a 14-title deal with Disney, was the most popular with all nine seasons, consisting of 208 episodes. Lots of other shows and sitcoms from that deal also make up most of the other 20 titles.

Show Title Seasons Added Number of Episodes How I Met Your Mother Seasons 1-9 208 Rosario Tijeras Seasons 1-3 197 Archer Seasons 1-13 135 Martin Seasons 1-5 132 Reba Seasons 1-6 127 Monk Seasons 1-8 125 My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5 123 Lost Seasons 1-6 121 Gossip Girl Seasons 1-6 121 Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-8 113 The Resident Seasons 1-6 107 This Is Us Seasons 1-6 106 Royal Pains Seasons 1-8 104 Black Clover Seasons 1-2 102 Slam Dunk Seasons 1-8 101 The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1-5 100 World Trigger Seasons 1-3 99 Dexter Seasons 1-8 96 Sex and the City Seasons 1-6 94 The Conners Seasons 1-5 93

Finally, if we plot the number of episodes per release in a scatter graph and put the releases in buckets (this isn’t exactly scientific, as shows dumped all at once have more episodes, but it’s still interesting), we can see that the majority of releases throughout the year fell into the 6—to 10-episode range. This should be no surprise if you’ve followed Netflix for any period, with most scripted Netflix series falling somewhere between 6 and 10 episodes on average.

The largest Netflix Original season to drop was The Unbroken Voice, with 64 episodes, and the average length of a Netflix Original series was 8.4 episodes long.

Episode Range Number of Releases 1 to 5 episodes 84 6 to 10 episodes 277 11 to 20 episodes 170 21 to 50 episodes 86 51 to 100 episodes 26 Over 101 episodes 15

If you love your Netflix stats, we published a big “Netflix Library by the Numbers” for 2024 as we entered the New Year. In it, we discussed how Netflix’s library has ballooned in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, how there were 589 new Netflix Originals in 2024, which is consistent with the previous year, and how many Netflix Originals make up the library compared to licensed titles.

Want to see the underlying sheet powering these numbers? You can find the Google Sheets file here.

How many of these episodes do you think you watched in 2024? Let us know down below.