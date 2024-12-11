‘Krapopolis’ Finds New Streaming Home in the United States on Netflix

The first season of Krapopolis hopes to find another lease of life when it gets added to Netflix in the United States in January 2025. What’s on Netflix has learned that 23 episodes that make up the show’s first season are set to drop on January 15th.

Created by Dan Harmon, best known for Rick and Morty for AdultSwim and the NBC series Community (sadly, no longer on Netflix), the adult animated sitcom is set in a mythical version of Ancient Greece following a family of dysfunctional humans, Gods, and monsters all tasked with living amongst each other harmoniously.

The voice cast assembled for the show includes Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (Toast of London), Pam Murphy (Weird City), Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Krapopolis has a long future ahead of it, with Fox opting to renew the show both for a third and fourth season ahead of season 2, which is midway through airing on FOX and coming next day to Hulu (more on this in a second).

The second season won’t be coming to Netflix for now. It’s currently locked to Hulu, where Fox has an output streaming deal that was recently renewed in November. Hulu had been streaming season 1 until mid-November 2024 before getting unceremoniously yanked.

This pick-up is Netflix’s first major license from Fox in several years. Netflix has licensed titles like Prison Break, which first aired on Fox, of course, but Disney has ultimately owned the underlying rights to that show and a couple of others since the Fox acquisition in 2019. Netflix actually had a big purge of Fox shows back in 2018 when the streaming wars were heating up, and all of their titles, like Futurama and Family Guy, had moved to Hulu with distributors wary of licensing to Netflix. Of course, things have changed, and the landscape is substantially different compared to back then.

The move to pick up Krapopolis continues Netflix’s broad licenses in the animation space throughout 2024. Just recently, the AMC series Pantheon joined Netflix, and prior to that, we saw the MAX Original series Scavengers Reign added with the hopes that renewed interest could see a second season renewal. Sadly, that did not come to pass.

