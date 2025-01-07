Netflix News Sports

‘Court of Gold’ Men’s Olympic Basketball Docuseries Coming to Netflix in 2025

A six part docuseries on the Men's Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is coming to Netflix in 2025.

Bam Adebayo Usa Vs France Court Of Gold Netflix

Picture: Bam Adebayo of the US Men’s Olympic Basketball Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Court of Gold, Netflix’s exciting new sports docuseries, will take basketball fans behind the scenes of last year’s Olympic Games, which saw the US Basketball Team win their fifth consecutive gold medal. The series will follow several teams from the competition as nations like France and Serbia try their hardest to unseat the US champions. The six-part series is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Court of Gold is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries about the men’s basketball teams at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jacob Rogal is the series showrunner.

The series is produced by High Ground Productions, Words + Pictures, and the Olympic Channel. Aaron Cohen, Libby Geist, Jason Hehir, and Connor Schell are the executive producers representing Words + Pictures. Meanwhile, Ethan Lewis, Vinnie Malhotra, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama are the executive producers representing Higher Ground Productions.

What is Court of Gold?

Court of Gold will give audiences behind-the-scenes access to the men’s basketball teams of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including the USA, France, Serbia, and Canada. The USA has been a dominant force in the international game, but their journey to win the gold medal saw them clash with Serbia in a tightly contested semi-final.

Usa Vs Serbia Court Of Gold Netflix

Picture: Vanja Marinkovic (left) and Kevin Durant (right) went toe-to-toe at the semi-final of Men’s Olympic Basketball.

The Olympics was highly exciting for basketball fans around the world as the USA once again assembled a dream team from the NBA’s extensive talent pool, including:

  • Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
  • Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
  • Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
  • Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)
  • Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers)
  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Nba Usa Olympic Basketball Roster

When is Court of Gold coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date, but the docuseries is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of six episodes.

Will you be watching Court of Gold on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

