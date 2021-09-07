‘Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix subscribers can look forward to even more Pokémon content in 2021 with the announcement that Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Netflix globally in October 2021. Below is everything we know so far about the 23rd movie of the Pokémon franchise.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original anime movie and the 23rd movie installment of the beloved Pokémon franchise.

Secrets of the Jungle debuted in Japan in December 2020 after its July 2020 release date was delayed due to the global pandemic.

When is Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle coming to Netflix?

Fans of Pokémon won’t have to wait long as Secrets of the Jungle will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

Secrets of the Jungle will be available globally on Netflix except for China, South Korea, and Japan.

What is the plot of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Koko, a young boy raised in the jungle by a solitary Zarude befriends Ash & Pikachu during one of their adventures. For the first time, Koko discovers the human world and the truth of his past.

What is the runtime of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Secrets of the Jungle has a runtime of 99 minutes.

Who are the cast members of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Familiar names fill the cast list of both the Japanese and English dubs of Secrets of the Jungle:

Character Japanese voice actor English dub actor Ash Ketchum Rika Matsumoto Sarah Natochenny Pikachu Ikue Otani Ikue Otani Jessie Megumi Hayashibara Michele Knotz James Shin’ichiro Miki James Carter Cathcart Meowth Inuko Inuyama James Carter Cathcart Wobbuffet Yuji Ueda Michele Knotz Narrator Kenyu Horiuchi Rodger Parsons Delia Ketchum Masami Toyoshima Sarah Natochenny Zarude Nakamura Kankurō VI TBA Koko Moka Kamishiraishi TBA Dr. Zed Kōichi Yamadera TBA Karen Shoko Nakagawa TBA

What generation does the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle take place?

Secrets of the Jungle takes place in the eighth generation of Pokémon and features the new mythical Pokémon Zarude, which was revealed on Pokémon Day 2020.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!