‘Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 7, 2021, 12:01 pm EST
pokemon the movie secrets of the jungle is coming to netflix in october 2021

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Copyright. The Pokémon Company

Netflix subscribers can look forward to even more Pokémon content in 2021 with the announcement that Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Netflix globally in October 2021. Below is everything we know so far about the 23rd movie of the Pokémon franchise.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original anime movie and the 23rd movie installment of the beloved Pokémon franchise.

Secrets of the Jungle debuted in Japan in December 2020 after its July 2020 release date was delayed due to the global pandemic.

When is Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle coming to Netflix?

Fans of Pokémon won’t have to wait long as Secrets of the Jungle will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

Secrets of the Jungle will be available globally on Netflix except for China, South Korea, and Japan.

What is the plot of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Koko, a young boy raised in the jungle by a solitary Zarude befriends Ash & Pikachu during one of their adventures. For the first time, Koko discovers the human world and the truth of his past.

pokemon the movie secrets of the jungle netflix koko

Koko and his Pokémon friends – Copyright. The Pokémon Company

What is the runtime of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Secrets of the Jungle has a runtime of 99 minutes.

pokemon the movie secrets of the jungle netflix explorer pikachu

Pikachu and his explorer outfit in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Copyright. The Pokémon Company

Who are the cast members of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Familiar names fill the cast list of both the Japanese and English dubs of Secrets of the Jungle:

Character Japanese voice actor English dub actor
Ash Ketchum Rika Matsumoto Sarah Natochenny
Pikachu Ikue Otani Ikue Otani
Jessie Megumi Hayashibara Michele Knotz
James Shin’ichiro Miki James Carter Cathcart
Meowth Inuko Inuyama James Carter Cathcart
Wobbuffet Yuji Ueda Michele Knotz
Narrator Kenyu Horiuchi Rodger Parsons
Delia Ketchum Masami Toyoshima Sarah Natochenny
Zarude Nakamura Kankurō VI TBA
Koko Moka Kamishiraishi TBA
Dr. Zed Kōichi Yamadera TBA
Karen Shoko Nakagawa TBA

What generation does the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle take place?

Secrets of the Jungle takes place in the eighth generation of Pokémon and features the new mythical Pokémon Zarude, which was revealed on Pokémon Day 2020.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

