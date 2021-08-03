Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ on Netflix: Filming Wraps in Greece & What We Know So Far

To the shock of many, Netflix has spent an absolute fortune securing the future of Knives Out exclusively for their lineup of original content. Scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, including production updates, casting news, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Knives Out 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original mystery movie written and directed by Rian Johnson. While Netflix didn’t have exclusive rights to the first Knives Out movie, the streaming service has since spent $450 million ensuring that they have exclusive rights to the sequels.

What is the production status of Knives Out 2?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 03/08/2021)

On June 28th, Rian Johnson took to Twitter to post that filming had begun while thinking all of the people of Greece “for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores”.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

On July 30th filming officially wrapped in Greece, which has lead Rian Johnson to declare that they are halfway through filming Knives Out 2.

Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece! Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler) pic.twitter.com/3gDS6kqbp3 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 30, 2021

Netflix paid $450 million for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3, which has given Rian Johnson “immense creative control” over the sequels.

The budget of each film will be at least as much as the first, which means a minimum of $80 million ($40 million each) will be spent on the budget of both films.

Casting for Knives Out 2

When the news broke that Netflix had acquired the rights to Knives Out for a second and third film, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would be returning to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc.

Who are the new cast members for Knives Out 2?

Just like the first Knives Out movie, the second will also feature some big names from Hollywood.

Throughout May and June 2021, names were slowly announced as to who will be involved with the second movie.

Here they all are in the order of announcement but note that we don’t know what roles each of the actors will be playing.

Dave Bautista, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was the first new casting in Knives Out 2.

Fight Club and American History X actor Edward Norton was cast on May 11th.

On May 12th Janelle Monáe joined the growing cast. Jannelle is known for a string of big movies including Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

May 14th saw the addition of Kathryn Hahn to the cast. She’s recently sprung to the limelight thanks to playing Agatha in Disney+’s Wandavision.

On May 18th, Leslie Odom Jr. was added to the cast. Odom Jr. recently boomed in popularity thanks to his starring role in Disney’s Hamilton.

On May 20th, Kate Hudson joined the cast who is known for Almost Famous, Bride Wars and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

On June 8th, Madelyn Cline who is currently starring in Netflix’s Outer Banks joined the cast.

On June 15th, Jessica Henwick who starred in Marvel’s Iron Fist for Netflix joined the cast.

What is the plot of Knives Out 2?

Little is known about the plot of Knives Out 2 except Detective Benoit Blanc is investigating a new case.

Rian Johnson has stated that outside the return of Daniel Craig, that’ll be the only connection to the first movie. That means that the Thrombey family will not feature in any way.

In an interview, Johnson said:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel. To me it’s just, ever since we started working on this I was like, ‘Look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries.’ Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

When is Knives Out 2 coming to Netflix?

An official release date is a long way off from being announced. However, we do know that Knives Out 2 is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

