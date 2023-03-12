What are Netflix’s Oscar Chances for the 95th Annual Awards ?

Tonight will see the 95th Academy Awards air, with Netflix earning an impressive 16 nominations and is expected to land a good amount of wins. We will run down the streamer’s chances this weekend and who we think will most likely nab statues when the dust settles.

Netflix’s top dog as it were is the latest incarnation of All Quiet On The Western Front. A visceral and violent journey of a group of young German soldiers on the French front during the last days/hours of World War I, as Germany is looking to agree upon a peace deal the end The Great War.

With nine nominations behind it there is a good chance it’ll see multiple wins alongside Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While it’s seen as a favorite for the main technical awards (including cinematography and production design), the big ones are Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, International Feature Film, and Original Score are also in play. Parasite was able to win both Best Picture and International Feature Film in the past but it remains to be seen that the war pic will be able to walk away with a similar pattern of wins. With 10 nominees named, including billion-dollar hits such as Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water it makes it slightly tougher to predict what that outcome looks like for Best Picture. Then again, something as big as Avatar lost Best Picture and Best Director back in 2010 to Kathryn Bigelow’s war thriller The Hurt Locker, so war films tend to do well with Oscar voters and given the number of nominations, it’s hard to see it not landing something big.

Speaking of cinematography, All Quiet is up against fellow Netflix original Bardo: False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths from filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. Another solid contender given that his survival revenge thriller The Revenant won Best Cinematography back in 2016.

Actress Ana de Armas was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Hollywood royalty, Marilyn Monroe, in the dramatized take on the famed actress’ personal life in Blonde. Of course, with any major acting category it has some talented rivals for the statue with Cate Blanchett (Tár) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) primarily seen has the two main favorites to win. While the nomination was a little unexpected, but not surprising, there is a slim chance an upset win for Blonde could shake things up a bit.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery screenwriter Rian Johnson has been here before when the first installment of his Benoit Blanc saga, Knives Out, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2020, but lost the award to Bong Joon Ho for his fantastic work on the thriller Parasite. The whodunnit script is going head-to-head with the aforementioned All Quiet On The Western Front for Best Adapted Screenplay and there can only be one winner, however, Netflix having two contenders means they have two really good shots at the award.

Another high-profile nomination is for the Best Animated Feature Film statue, it’s hard to argue that a win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is warranted or even assumed given the amount of wins the fairytale film has already earned during this awards season. With that said, there is some tough competition with Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and Pixar’s notable history of multiple wins could give their Toronto-set Turning Red an edge. It’s also facing Netflix’s other big animation contender, The Sea Beast. Then again, if there were to be an upset and Pinocchio doesn’t win, it’s hard to be terribly mad given the quality of the other films in the running.

Documentary Short Film is a little harder to predict than most categories but Netflix having both The Elephant Whisperers and The Martha Mitchell Effect nominated is a good sign that the streamer could end up walking away with that one too. We also wouldn’t bet against RRR (not a Netflix original) for winning best song, even though it’s going up against the likes of superstars Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick) and Rhianna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

If you haven’t already etched out your Oscars predictions or pools you still have time as the awards won’t be handed out until 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday with it airing on ABC (in the United States).