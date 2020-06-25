When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Riverdale rather unsurprisingly is returning for another full season on The CW. Below, we’ll be taking a look at the full release schedule regarding Netflix and when season 5 will be dropping in each region. Netflix globally will be getting the new season but will release differently depending on where you live and much later than years previous.

The series continues to be popular on Netflix around the world. The series was in the Netflix US top 10 shortly after season 4 dropped between May 15th, 2020, and eventually dropped out of the top 10 on June 11th, 2020. The series has also featured in the Netflix top 10s in countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Riverdale season 5 will be on Netflix later in all regions

Riverdale has been delayed from its usual October release schedule on The CW. This should come as no surprise as productions for TV series around the world came to a halt due to COVID-19 and even saw a reduced episode count for Riverdale season 4.

The new season is currently due to begin filming August 2020 according to ProductionWeekly who reports the series will continue its filming in Vancouver, Canada.

As with most of The CW 2021 slate, Riverdale has currently been pushed back to January 2021 which will impact Netflix’s release schedule as we’ll get into now.

Riverdale Season 5 Netflix Original Release Schedule

In essentially all Netflix international territories, Riverdale continues and will continue to be a Netflix Original title going into season 5.

As you may know, Netflix releases Riverdale episodes shortly after its US premiere on The CW. That will start to happen again in January 2021.

New episodes traditionally drop on Wednesdays before arriving on Netflix the following morning (typically 8 AM GMT).

We’ll update this post with a full release schedule once we get it.

When will Riverdale season 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will have even longer to wait for season 5. Season 4 arrived on Netflix around a week after its season finale in May 2020.

With the release now pushed back three months, that’s likely going to push the US release back three months also. In which case, you can probably expect the new series to arrive on Netflix US in either August or September 2021 at the earliest.

If you’re worried about Riverdale potentially leaving Netflix US, don’t stress as it’s due to stay on Netflix for the show’s lifetime plus a number of years thereafter.

In the meantime, if you’re all caught up with Riverdale, do check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina if you haven’t already. Also, if you can (it’s not available on Netflix) give Katy Keen a try too as it also is within the shared Archie Comics universe.

Are you looking forward to watching Riverdale season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.