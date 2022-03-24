‘Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles’: Netflix Release Date & First Look

First announced in July 2020, the adaptation of Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo is coming to Netflix in April 2022 specifically on April 28th, 2022. We’ve got all you need to know about the new series including plenty of first-look screenshots.

Running for over 35 years, the Usagi Yojimbo comics have a huge legacy. Stan Sakai, a Japanese-American cartoonist is behind the cartoon. As mentioned, it was first announced that Netflix would be releasing a new TV series based on the beloved cartoon back in July 2020.

On the announcement, Sakai said:

“It is wonderful to expand the Usagi universe by collaborating with so many talented people. I am working with an awesome team and I’m looking forward to finally seeing an Usagi series on the screen! I thank my wonderful fans, friends and family for their support and encouragement over the last 35+ years.”

I'm excited to announce the first ever Usagi Yojimbo TV series! Thank you for all your years of patience and support. https://t.co/tidwvtRmkg — Stan Sakai (@usagiguy) July 15, 2020

The very first look at Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles came in 2021:

Who’s behind Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles?

Candie and Doug Langdale are serving as the showrunners for the series. They’re best known for their work on Netflix’s Maya and the Three and working on DreamWorks projects Puss in Boots and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

The project has numerous production companies involved including Gaumont, Dark Horse Entertainment, Atomic Monster, and Indian-based 88 Pictures.

Was Stan Sakai involved with the series you may be asking? Yes, is the answer.

Back when the show was first announced, Sakai talked about his role within the production saying:

“It is a pleasure working with Gaumont and Netflix. I am involved in each step of the production and am enthusiastic with the direction we are going into,”

What’s Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles about?

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by Gaumont Television:

“Usagi is a young rabbit who doesn’t want much from life – just to be history’s greatest Samurai. When he comes to the futuristic city of Neo Edo to seek his destiny, he accidentally unleashes dozens of the bizarre, ancient monsters known as Yokai. Now, along with his new friends Chizu, Gen and Kitsune, he must clean up the mess he’s made. But the situation is far stranger than they could have imagined.”

Who’s voicing in Netflix’s Samurai Rabbit?

Darren Barnet is voicing the titular character of Usagi as well as Spot. Netflix fans will soon know Barnet most for his role in Netflix’s upcoming third season of Never Have I Ever where he’ll play Paxton Hall-Yoshida. Barnet is also going to be featuring in Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai.

Shelby Rabara will be voicing Kitsune in the series. The actress is most known for her roles in Amazon Prime’s Goliath where she played Sumi Sen. She’s also voiced numerous characters throughout her career including most notably in Steven Universe.

Aleks Le will be voicing the role of Gen in the series. The voice actor has plenty of credits to his name but is perhaps best known for voicing Zenitsu Agatsuma in the anime series, Demon Slayer.

Mallory Low will be voicing Chizu in the series and recently featured in Netflix’s The Chair playing Lila.

First Look Pictures of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Without further ado, here are some other first look pictures at the first season of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles coming to Netflix around the globe in April 2022:

Are you looking forward to the upcoming first season of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.