Sarah Lancashire Reunites With Abi Morgan for Netflix Thriller ‘Witch Hunt’

Trading police dramas for gothic horror, British powerhouse Sarah Lancashire reunites with creator Abi Morgan for Witch Hunt. Confirmed for release in 2028, this chilling six-part Netflix thriller follows an infamous ex-convict and her estranged daughter as they track a serial killer amid modern-day Cambridge folklore. Here’s everything we know so far.

Witch Hunt is an upcoming 6-part Netflix Original thriller series created and written by Abi Morgan, recognized for her work on Eric and The Split. Morgan serves as an executive producer alongside Jane Featherstone, whose recent credits include the Netflix thriller Black Doves. SISTER Pictures produces the show, marking another collaboration between Morgan and Featherstone, with Holly Pullinger producing and series star Sarah Lancashire also attached as an executive producer.

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What is the plot of Witch Hunt?

Here’s the synopsis for the drama:

When August Howell, a descendant of the ‘Witch of Cambridge,’ is released after three decades in prison for drowning her three young daughters, she comes home to a community that does not want her back. But when concern grows that her return has triggered a modern-day witch hunt in the university town, the police must turn to August’s last surviving daughter, Professor Wren Howell, an academic and investigative psychologist, to help find the killer as past resentments and local folklore collide.

Who are the cast members of Witch Hunt?

The only confirmed cast member so far is British actress Sarah Lancashire, whom Netflix subscribers will likely recognize as Reed in the crime thriller Black Doves. She is best known for starring in numerous British dramas, including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, The Accident, and Lark Rise to Candleford. American audiences may also recognize her as Julia Child from the HBO Max biographical drama series Julia. Her role has been confirmed as August Howell.

Series creator Abi Morgan had this to say on having the chance to work with Sarah Lancashire again after over 2 decades since their last project together:

I last worked with Sarah Lancashire over 25 years ago. I have been chasing the perfect role for her ever since. This is it. I can’t think of anyone better to embody the terrifying tenderness of the ‘Witch of Cambridge.’ It’s gothic horror meets dark thriller laced with modern-day witchcraft, raising the question: Can August ever be forgiven for her crime?

When is Witch Hunt coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Witch Hunt will be released sometime in 2028.

An exact release date or window hasn’t been revealed yet, and we’ll share more details as they become available.

What is the production status of Witch Hunt?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The series is in active development, and there’s no official confirmation on when filming will begin. Considering that Netflix has already announced the series for 2028, we would expect filming to start sometime in spring 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching Witch Hunt on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!