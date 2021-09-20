‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Netflix Renewal Status & Everything We Know So Far

Yet again, Sex Education smashed it out of the park with its highly anticipated third season. Not one to disappoint, millions of subscribers tuned in to binge the entire season of the weekend. Forever leaving us wanting more, Netflix has yet to renew Sex Education for a fourth season, but we’ll be keeping track of all of the latest news surrounding renewal, cast news, production updates, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Before Sex Education even landed on Netflix it practically solidified its place as the flagship comedy series for the streaming service. The raunchy and rambunctious comedy has never failed to disappoint, and season on the season it only appears to get stronger thanks to genuine character growth, a great story, and the care and attention it takes to address sex and relationships of all different shapes and sizes.

We’re not sure how much longer Sex Education will keep going for on Netflix, but at the very least it will be remembered as one of the best comedy series the streaming service has produced.

Has Sex Education been renewed for a fourth season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 20/09/2021)

The third season of Sex Education just dropped, so Netflix can be forgiven that the fourth season hasn’t been renewed yet.

There has never been any doubt that Sex Education is still one of the most popular Originals in its arsenal, and as the flagship comedy series for the streaming service, it’s no wonder on its return that it had an instant impact on the top 10 lists around the world.

At the time of writing Sex Education has snatched away the top spot from the final season of Lucifer, and is currently holds the number one spot on Netlfix in 70 different countries including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada

We expect to see the renewal of Sex Education extremely soon.

What to expect from the fourth season of Netflix?

Just like the end of every season of Sex Education, we’re left with plenty of questions for the next season.

Otis x Maeve Back on Track?

Just as the pair finally admitted their feelings for each other a new romance was blossoming, Maeve dropped a bombshell that she would be going to the US for a couple of months putting the relationship on hold for now.

We’ll get the chance to see what the future holds for their relationship when Maeve gets back from America, but two months apart, and time abroad could see a radical change in Maeve upon her return.

Independent Eric

Eric is often the voice of reason for Otis and a lot of the time has helped by being the moral compass of the series. However, that hasn’t stopped him from cheating on both boyfriends he’s had. First, he cheated on Rahim with former bully Adam, and then while in Nigeria he cheated on Adam with photographer Oba.

Eric has broken up with Adam so that he can explore his sexuality without being tied down to a relationship. As to how Eric wishes to explore his newfound confidence remains to be seen, but there is a chance he’s put Adam and Rahim on a collision course for their own relationship.

Who is Joy’s real father?

With the birth of his little sister Joy, you’d think that Otis, Jean, Ola, and Jakob could look forward to life as a happy family. However, Jean received some unwelcome news while at the hospital, heavily suggesting that Jakob may not be the father of Joy after all.

We know Jean had a healthy sex life before meeting Jakob, having regular encounters with Dan and Harry. And while Jean only kissed her ex-husband Remi, was it actually something more that we didn’t see on-screen?

We did see Dan return in season 3, having a brief comedic moment outside of the hospital joking about the possibility of the baby being his. It’s between Dan and Remi who the potential father is, which is guaranteed to break Jakob’s heart again.

Will Cal find themselves a relationship?

Cal is only one of two students that we know of at Mooredale Academy that identify as Non-Binary. By the end of the season, Cal befriended Layla, another non-binary student who struggled throughout the season preferring to follow rules and avoid conflict, even if that mean conflicting with their beliefs.

Layla had been hurting themselves, not as a form of self-harm, but was uneducated on the right attire to help look less feminine. Thanks to Cal, Layla now has the right idea on how to help themselves while preparing for school.

Just because Cal and Layla are the only non-binary students, that doesn’t mean they should instantly be together, but Cal made it clear to Jackson that they needed to be in a relationship where Cal was not seen as a woman. Of all the students in the school, Cal and Layla will understand each other the most, which could lead to a potential relationship.

The Future of Mooredale

The students of Mooredale were successful in their protest against principal Hope Haddon, but perhaps a little bit too successful.

The student’s very public and proud protest as the infamous “Sex School” left the board and investors to resort to desperate measures. Hope was removed as the head of the school, and the investors pulled their funding, leaving the board with little to no choice but to sell the school.

This has left the future of Mooredale in serious doubt as all the students are now going to be forced to find a new school to finish their secondary school education.

However, there is hope. When Jackson was reading his tablet the headline of the article he was reading said “Sex School Inspires Protests Around the Country!”. This means if multiple schools around the country are taking the same stance, then the government may have to make a choice about the future of how sex education is taught in the UK, leaving the door open for Mooredale to continue.

Will Otis revive the Sex Clinic?

With Otis and Maeve making up, and a lack of a decent Sex Education at Mooredale Academy could see Otis revive the sex clinic for wayward students needing help.

It certainly would be a great way to occupy Otis’ time while Maeve is in America. But with the removal of the old toilets, Otis will need to find a new “clinic” to give students advice.

Which cast members can we expect to see in the fourth season of Sex Education?

We can expect the majority of the cast to return to reprise their roles in the next season of education:

Role Cast Member Otis Milburn Asa Butterfield Dr. Jean Milburn Gillian Anderson Eric Effiong Ncuti Gatwa Maeve Wiley Emma Mackey Adam Groff Connor Swindells Jackson Marchetti Kedar Williams-Stirling Aimee Gibbs Aimee Lou Wood Michael Groff Alistair Petrie Lily Iglehart Tanya Reynolds Oly Nyman Patricia Allison Jakob Nyman Mikael Persbrandt Colin Hendrickson Jim Howick Ruby Matthews Mimi Keene Anwar Chaneil Kular Emily Sands Rakhee Thakrar Maureen Groff Samantha Spiro Rahim Sami Outalbali Olivia Hanan Simone Ashley

Season 4 casting news

As we’re still waiting for renewal for it’s still far too early to learn of any new cast members for Sex Education.

When can we expect to see Sex Education season 4 on Netflix?

We’ve been lucky to receive a season of Sex Education every year since it was first released on Netflix in January 2019. However, the fourth season is at risk of being the first of the series to break the streak.

If the production of the third season is to go by anything, so long as the fourth season begins production before the end of 2021 we can still see a 2022 release date.

Subscribers should be prepared for a late 2022 or early 2023 release date.

Would you like to see a fourth season of Sex Education on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!