Dan Levy Movie ‘Good Grief’ Heads to Theaters and Netflix in January 2024

Dan Levy’s first new Netflix Original feature film, as part of his deal with the streamer, will arrive on Netflix in January 2024 after a brief theatrical stint. Here’s everything you need to know about Good Grief coming soon to Netflix.

Signing a deal with Netflix in September 2021, Levy was announced to “develop scripted content and other projects for its film and TV libraries.”

The first of those projects from Dan Levy is Good Grief, which he wrote, produced, and directed. Of course, the actor rose to fame through his performance in Schitt’s Creek, which catapulted into the zeitgeist with its licensing by Netflix. Unfortunately, the series recently departed Netflix US but remains on Netflix internationally for the foreseeable future.

Here’s the logline for the new Netflix comedy:

“Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery.”

In a statement, Levy said:

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

SISTER is producing the title alongside Levy’s company which is best known for The Power, Chornobyl, Giri/Haji, and upcoming Netflix projects Eric, Kaos, and Black Doves.

When will Good Grief be released on Netflix?

As confirmed by the New York Times in their Fall 2023 rundown, they state the movie will debut in select theaters on December 29th before landing on Netflix globally on January 5th, 2024.

Who will star in Good Grief on Netflix?

Dan Levy will lead as Marc

will lead as Marc Ruth Negga (Loving, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Passing) as Sophie

(Loving, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Passing) as Sophie Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, Fast & Furious 6, and High-Rise) as Oliver Luke Evans is represented by CAA, United Agents, and Anonymous Content.

(Dracula Untold, Fast & Furious 6, and High-Rise) as Oliver Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Nanny McPhee) as Imelda Celia Imrie is repped by Buchwald, Magnolia Entertainment, United Agents in the UK, and Personal PR.



(The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Nanny McPhee) as Imelda Arnaud Valois (BPM, Spring Blossom, My Best Part) as Theo

(BPM, Spring Blossom, My Best Part) as Theo David Bradley (Netflix’s Afterlife, Harry Potter, Hot Fuzz) as Duncan

(Netflix’s Afterlife, Harry Potter, Hot Fuzz) as Duncan Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet, and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up) as Thomas

(Yesterday, Tenet, and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up) as Thomas Jamael Westman (Identicals, The Essex Serpent) as Terrance

Beyond those, the movie will also feature:

Cyrielle Debreuil (Hache) as Esme

(Hache) as Esme Yoli Fuller (Marie Antoinette) as Sebastian

(Marie Antoinette) as Sebastian Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Booksmart) is also expected to be in the cast as Lily Kayne.

Where is Good Grief in production?

Filming on the project began in late October 2022, according to reports, and wrapped up in mid-December 2022.

In an Instagram post on December 12th, Levy wrote:

“Happy. Tired. Blurry. That’s a picture wrap on Good Grief. Grateful for an incredible cast and crew who helped make shooting my first film such an utter delight. Looking forward to putting it all together.”

The most notable was tagged with the location of Paris, France.

The movie was reportedly shot in both London in the United Kingdom and Paris, France.

Elsewhere, Levy is working on a 30-minute comedy series for HBO Max called Exit Strategy and is starring in the 2023 Disney movie Haunted Mansion.

Are you looking forward to Good Grief coming to Netflix in January 2024? Let us know in the comments.