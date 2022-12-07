‘The Sandman’ Star Andi Osho Joins ‘Sex Education’ Season 4

The Sex Education cast will see some substantial changes heading into its third season and one addition What’s on Netflix can confirm is Andi Osho, who will join the cast heading into season 4.

Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix that Osho will be playing Cal’s mum, Nicky Bowman.

Cal, played by Dua Saleh, was introduced in season 3 of the show and featured in the majority of episodes and is set to reprise her role in season 4.

This casting will represent Osho’s fourth major casting for a Netflix project in recent years. Most recently, Osho played Miranda Walker in the DC series adaptation of The Sandman, with the other two projects being Stay Close (where she portrayed Simona Farr) and the feature film Castle For Christmas (where she played Maisie).

Elsewhere, Osho has appeared in titles like Breeders, I May Destroy You, Death in Paradise, and SHAZAM!

As mentioned, many cast changes have occurred behind the scenes for the fourth season of Sex Education.

As many as four cast members are no longer in the show, with Rakhee Thakrar (who portrayed Emily Sands), Tanya Reynolds (who portrayed Lily), Patricia Allison (who portrayed Ola Nyman), and Simone Ashley (who portrayed Olivia Hanan) all departing.

Netflix is also adding to the cast, with the biggest addition being Dan Levy drafted to play the role of Thomas Molloy.

Per IMDb, other newcomers for season 4 include Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Reda Elazouar, Felix Mufti, Alexandra James, Imani Yahshua, and Anthony Lexa.

Filming on the fourth season kicked off in late summer 2022 and is expected to continue into early 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on all developments regarding season 4 of Sex Education in our main preview for the show, which we’ll keep updated over the coming months leading up to its release.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Sex Education? Let us know in the comments down below.