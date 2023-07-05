Charlie Hamblett Cast as Martin Brundle in Netflix’s ‘Senna’ Limited Series

Netflix has added Charlie Hamblett to the cast of the forthcoming limited series on Ayrton Senna, What’s on Netflix has learned.

You can find our full preview for Netflix’s series on Senna here, where we’ve covered all of the production updates and casting news thus far, including Gabriel Leone cast as Senna himself.

42 Management and Curtis Brown represent Charlie Hamblett. We reached out to a representative of Charlie for confirmation of his casting in the Ayrton Senna biopic, which has since been confirmed.

Article Continues Below...

Hamblett will be recognizable to some as Sebastion in an episode of Killing Eve and as Stevie in the BBC miniseries The Secret Agent. He was also uncredited for an appearance in The Queen’s Gambit in the role of Derek.

Who is Martin Brundle?

A beloved face and voice to F1 fans, Martin Brundle has been involved in the world of motor racing since the 1980s, having competed in Formula Three, Formula One, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He is currently a commentator for Sky Sports coverage of Formula One.

Martin Brundle will play a pivotal role in the early career of Ayrton Senna, as the pair notably contested for the 1983 British Formula Three Championship, where Brundle finished second to Senna with the final few laps of the season deciding the championship. Both drivers would later join Formula 1 and compete against each other many more times for various teams.

Brundle, following his driving career, moved into broadcasting, working with the BBC, ITV, and most recently, Sky Sports. In a recent Sky Sports Formula 1 pre-race segment, you can hear Martin Brundle recount Senna’s remarkable feats around the most iconic Formula 1 track, Monaco.

Are you going to be watching the Ayrton Senna biopic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!