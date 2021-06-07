‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Officially Renewed at Netflix

The thumbs-up has been given to Netflix’s Shadow and Bone for a full second season. Here’s what we know about the renewal of Shadow and Bone and what we can expect going into season 2. We’ll keep this preview updated over time so keep it bookmarked for the latest.

To recap, based on the series of books within the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo, the first season of the fantasy show dropped on Netflix on April 23rd, 2021.

Among the cast for the first season included Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young.

Has Shadow and Bone been renewed for season 2?

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 06/07/2021)

Although there’s plenty of source material to come and the fact we reported that the show had been in active development for quite some time, official renewal didn’t come until Netflix’s Geeked Week where they’re making a bunch of new announcements.

The renewal came alongside a video (which did leak the day before the official announcement – whoops!) with the cast talking about the renewal.

On the renewal, Shawn Levy (who served as an executive producer on the show) said:

“My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone. The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next…”

Eric Heisserer will continue his role as showrunner for season 2.

Beyond Shadow and Bone, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps is currently working on an output deal for Netflix which has been expanded into a first-look deal for all feature films with 10 currently in development.

Just as a quick aside, we’ve also heard rumors there could be a spin-off in development too specifically covering the Crows that played a pivotal part in season 1.

How well did Shadow and Bone perform on Netflix?

55 million Netflix members watched the show in the first 28 days, according to Netflix. That places the show 8th on the most-watched English TV shows of all time (at least according to released Netflix statistics).

This also lines up with collected top 10 data too. It’s currently ranked eighth for the number of points gathered globally behind Vincenzo but in front of Snowpiercer with a respectable 16,342 points gathered worldwide. It’s also had the 14th biggest first-day debut on Netflix too since March 2020.

Netflix states that the series hit the #1 spot in 79 countries.

Shadow and Bone dropped out of the top 50 global titles list on Netflix on May 30th, 2021.

The show also held a certified fresh rating for a time, but that’s since slipped down to 87%, whereas the audience score still boasts a 90% rating.

What to expect from Shadow and Bone season 2 on Netflix

A few quick things that were confirmed including the fact that season 2 will be 8 episodes total with each episode being roughly an hour in length.

The following cast is confirmed to return for season 2:

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov)

Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev)

Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker)

Amita Suman (Inej)

Kit Young (Jesper Fahey)

Ben Barnes (General Kirigan)

Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik)

Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar)

More casting announcements are promised further down the line.

With the renewal confirmed, let’s now take a stab at trying to predict what we can expect from season 2.

A quick recap for the end of season 1 first. Our heroes enter the fold for a final time and once again, more deaths are on the cards. Kirigan uses Alina’s growing powers to create a new tunnel of light to enable passage through the darkness within the fold. A big fight breaks out and it seems the world is more divided than ever.

The stags power is still eluding many of the characters however in a vision, Alina realizes only she can harness its power, not Kirigan.

Ben Barnes has talked about how his character would change and adapt in season 2 with his newfound power saying:

“He’s someone who has had an army, and has been in charge of this medieval hierarchy, someone who’s revered and feared. But he’s even more alone now – with a handful of vendettas, and an amassed group of people trying to kill him. He’s sort of all-powerful now. He just has to think something dark, and it will happen. So it’ll be interesting to see which characters we find him interacting with going forward.”

Jessie Mei Li Speaking to DigitalSpy has also made some notable comments regarding what we can expect, saying:

“Alina goes from being a scared, little pup who can’t look at anyone in the eye, to suddenly having this sense of gravity to her. We feel that she’s grown a lot, and she’s really strong. But she’s still got a long way to go, which is a really nice place to leave her. We know where she’s going now, and where she’s got to go.”

How close the series will stick to the books remains to be seen. It’s been pretty close thus far with some notable deviations but the central plotline of season 2 should follow Siege and Storm. Here’s the synopsis for the second book:

“The Darkling has emerged from the Shadow Fold with a terrifying new power and a dangerous plan that will test the very boundaries of the natural world. With the help of a notorious privateer, Alina returns to the country she abandoned, determined to fight the forces gathering against Ravka. But as her power grows, Alina slips deeper into the Darkling’s game of forbidden magic, and farther away from Mal. Somehow, she will have to choose between her country, her power, and the love she always thought would guide her—or risk losing everything to the oncoming storm.”

We’ll keep you posted throughout the development of Shadow and Bone season 2 as and when we get it but for now, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to a second season hitting Netflix.