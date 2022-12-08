The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow wrapped up its seven-season long run in early 2022 and for the foreseeable future, its streaming home will be Netflix in many regions, although that won’t be the case forever. Here’s when we’re expecting the series to depart Netflix in multiple regions, including the United States.

The show is about a group of heroes and villains who come together to protect the world from threats too big for any one hero to handle alone. The series is set in the DC Comics universe (and crosses over with the Arrowverse on numerous occasions). Many characters featured are based on well-known superheroes and villains from the comics.

It came to Netflix in the United States via a legacy deal Netflix had with The CW whereby their entire output headed to Netflix. In contrast, it was internationally, the show was bought separately as a Netflix Original. Most regions internationally managed to snag weekly episode drops of the show.

As you may know, with the many changes at The CW, Legends of Tomorrow was among the first shows to get the chop at the network. The cancelation of Legends of Tomorrow led to an outcry, including a large contingent campaigning to Netflix to save the show.

The seventh and final season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow dropped onto Netflix US on March 10th, 2022.

When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow leave Netflix in the United States?

Let’s start with the good news, Legends of Tomorrow isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

As per most of the shows from The CW, once their final seasons arrive onto Netflix, they then stay for around 5 years.

That means, at the earliest, we won’t see Legends of Tomorrow leave Netflix until March 2027 however, we’ve had intel that suggests that it may not leave until September 2027.

When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow leave Netflix internationally?

Internationally, things are slightly different.

The CW shows in international regions tend to keep shows for only three years following the final season addition meaning that we’re currently expecting it to leave the service in 2025.

The show was one of the last DC shows to continue coming to Netflix with most of the current output from DC heading exclusively to HBO Max.

Will you miss DC’s Legends of Tomorrow when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.