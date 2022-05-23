‘Shaman King’ Season 4 is Coming to Netflix in May 2022

The fourth and final season of the rebooted Shaman King anime is coming to Netflix in May 2022.

Shaman King is an internationally licensed Netflix Original shonen anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hiroyuki Takei. The anime also serves as a reboot of the 2001 anime adaptation of the manga.

The series is about Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student who is revealed to have the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King.

Since August 2021, seasons of Shaman King have been released on Netflix almost bi-monthly as the anime was broadcast on TV in Japan:

Season Netflix Release Date Blu Ray Release Date 1 09/08/2021 25/08/2021 2 09/12/2021 24/11/2021 3 13/01/2022 23/02/2022 4 26/05/2022 25/05/2022

When is the Shaman King season 4 Netflix release date?

The next batch of Shaman King episodes will be released on Netflix on Monday, May 26th, 2022.

Is this the final season of Shaman King?

Sadly, the release of the fourth season will mean that the Shaman King anime will come to an end on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of Shaman King season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!