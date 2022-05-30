‘Surviving Summer’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Raven’s Home star Sky Katz stars in the upcoming Netflix teen-drama series Surviving Summer. Arriving in June 2022, we have everything you need to know about Surviving Summer, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Surviving Summer is an upcoming Australian Netflix Original teen drama series. The series is a co-production between Netflix and the German public-service television broadcaster ZDF.

Directing duties have been split amongst Ben Chessel (The Only Person in the World), Sian Davis (The Gloaming), and Charlotte George (Countdown). The series was produced by Joanna Werner (Riot) and her production company Werner Film Productions.

When is the Surviving Summer season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that the first season of Surviving Summer is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.

What is the plot of Surviving Summer?

Teen Summer Torres’ rebellious nature gets her expelled from her New York City high school. Forced to move to Australia to live with some family friends, her reluctance to fit in with the locals falls apart when she makes friends with surfers, and finds herself falling in love with the town, the people, and the surf.

Who are the cast members of Surviving Summer?

Disney Channel fans will be familiar with actress Sky Katz who starred in the That’s So Raven sequel series Raven’s Home as Tess O’Malley.

Below is are the leads and supporting cast members of Surviving Summer:

Sky Katz – Summer Torres

Kai Lewins – Ari Gibson

Savannah La Rain – Bodhi Mercer

Joao Marinho – Marlon Sousa

Lilliana Bowrey – Poppy Tetanui

Dustin Clare – Thommo

Chris Alosio – Manu

Asmara Feik – Honey

Natalia Bond – Freya

Mitchell Hardaker – Griff Temple

Cantona Stewart – Prawnie Tetanui

Tatiana Hotere – Luciana Sousa

Ilai Swindells – Nico

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of ten episodes in the first season.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

When and where did filming take place for Surviving Summer?

Filming took place in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and ran from March 2nd, 2021 to May 17th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Surviving Summer on Netflix? Let us know in the comment below.