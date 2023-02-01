‘That 90s Show’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

It’s been a welcome return to Point Place in That ’90s Show. With the first season over and done, we can look ahead to a potential second season as Netflix seeks to find its first smash hit sitcom since The Ranch. Netflix has yet to confirm a second season, but will we get one, and what can we expect? Here’s everything we know about the potential second season of That ’90s Show on Netflix.

That ’90s Show is a Netflix Original sitcom and sequel to the series That ’70s Show. The series was directed by Gail Mancuso and written by creators Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Terry Turner. Casey-Werner is the production company behind the series, with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner listed as two of eleven executive producers on the show.

Now it’s 1995, and Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

At the time of updating on February 1st, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of That ’90s Show.

Given that the show has just landed on the platform, the next month will be crucial as viewing data and other factors will dictate the series’ future.

How well is That ’90s Show performing on Netflix?

So how well is the show performing? Let’s dive into some of the stats.

Thanks to the Netflix hourly top 10s, we’re going to be able to see how well the show performs on Netflix.

For a show like That 90s Show with a shorter runtime, it’ll likely come down to how big of a drop the show sees with hours watched instead of raw numbers.

Here are the weekly hours for season 1 of That ’90s Show which adds up to 67.33 million hours watched between January 15th and January 29th:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 15th, 2023 to January 22nd, 2023 41,080,000 5 1 January 22nd, 2023 to January 29th, 2023 26,250,000 (-36%) 4 2

At this point, it’s worth noting the fact that the show is in the top 10s at all is far beyond what other similar comedy shows have managed to achieve. Blockbuster, The Upshaws, and Mo, for instance, have never featured in the Netflix top 10s, and in the case of the latter two, they have both been renewed.

As a result, in recent years, Netflix’s track record with comedy series hasn’t been strong, thus meaning that the bar for renewal could be a lot lower.

In terms of CVE (as we covered in our January 25th top 10 reports), the show launched with the same viewership as Resident Evil or The Imperfects. This isn’t a perfect comparison, given both shows are in different genres and, most importantly, different budget categories.

Headed into week 2, the show was trending above canceled series Archive 81, First Kill, and Partner Track but slightly behind Resident Evil.

Looking at the raw top 10s, we can see where the show is performing and where it’s not. The show is naturally performing best in the United States and Canada but is also picking up a big batch of points in the Nordics, South Africa, and Australia.

Below, you can see the points it managed to pick up in the top 10s since its debut on January 19th and the heatmap of where the show has picked up the most points.

What to expect from That ’90s Show season 2?

When will Leia go back to Point Place?

Leia and her parents live in Chicago, but the drive from the city to Point Place takes a few hours. This means for Leia to spend any significant time at Point Place, she will need to wait until Christmas, Spring Break, or Summer Vacation. The ’90s went through many different trends, so lots can change each time Leia visits.

In an interview with Collider, Reyn Doi said he thinks the plan would be for future seasons to be set each summer, saying “I think their plan was to do it every season in the summer. I think they [The Turners] said that in the interview.”

Leia x Jay x Nate x Nikki

In a surprising turn of events, just before Leia was due to leave Point Place she almost shared a kiss with Nate, Jay’s best friend, and Nikki’s boyfriend. However, Gwen, Nate’s sister, walked in on the pair before anything happened.

Extremely confused by what just happened, Leia and Nate haven’t fully addressed the implications of how their complicated new feelings will change the group dynamic. With a lot of time to pass between the next time we see Leia at Point Place, this will give her plenty of time to decide whether or not she wants to be with Jay, or risk hurting Nikki to try and be with Nate.

At the very least, on an emotional level, Leia and Nate are a much better match for each other than their current significant others.

Speaking to Distractify, Callie Haverda (Leia in the show) said her character would be more confident in season 2 saying:

“I think she’ll kind of move out of her comfort zone with the things that Gwen taught her and we’ll probably see her come back as a more confident person as more like, sure of herself. She’s probably done even more new experiences, met new people while she was gone. Yeah, I’m really excited to see what happens with her, when she comes back.”

Red Rage, Kitty Delight

Even with Leia returning to Chicago, Kitty has said her friends can use the basement as much as they want while she’s away, much to Red’s horror. Having survived a generation of basement-dwelling “dumbasses” he now faces a brand new generation,

Having escaped the dumbasses of his basement, Red now faces a brand new generation of basement dwellers. We can’t wait to see the effect the new basement dwellers have on Red while Leia is away. Meanwhile, Kitty will be more than in her element as she acts like a surrogate grandmother for all of Leia’s friends.

Will we see more of Eric?

We saw a lot more of Donna than Eric in the first season. However, this was because Eric spent a large amount of summer at camp. Perhaps next season, we’ll see more of Eric as he attempts to bond with his teenage daughter.

Who can we expect to see in the second season of That 90s Show?

We would expect the majority of the cast to return for the second season;

Callie Haverda as Leia

Kurtwood Smith as Red

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

Mace Coronel as Jay

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

We may also see more guest appearances from the previous cast members of That ’70s Show:

Topher Grace as Eric

Laura Prepon as Donna

Ashton Kutcher as Kelso

Mila Kunis as Jackie

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Why Isn’t That ’70s Show on Netflix?

Once the third most-watched sitcom on Netflix, That ’70s Show left the platform globally in September 2020. After a two-year wait, it was finally revealed in August 2022 that the sitcom had found a new streaming home, Peacock.

By the time it was announced That ’70s Show was moving to Peacock, Netflix had already been working on That ’90s Show for ten months, and filming was still ongoing.

It’s extremely confusing that Casey-Werner, the owner of That ’70s Show, allowed Peacock to purchase the streaming rights for three years when they were working on the sequel to the same series with Netflix. We’re not sure what the reasons behind the decision are, but regardless, Netflix should have thrown the kitchen sink at Casey-Werner to win the streaming rights back for That ’70s Show.

So, as it stands, Netflix subscribers will need a subscription to Peacock to stream That ’70s Show.

Would you like to see a second season of That ’90s Show? Let us know in the comments below!