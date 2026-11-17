Teach You a Lesson is comfortably the biggest new K-drama on Netflix in 2026, but how you rank everything beneath it depends on whether a show dropped all at once or rolled out two episodes a week. Here’s our near-end-of-year look at the biggest new K-dramas of the year so far.

It’s been another big year for Korean dramas on Netflix, not least with the streamer celebrating its 10th anniversary in the region. Between January and early November, 20 new K-dramas have pulled in more than 40 million hours each in Netflix’s global weekly top 10s, and 12 of them have hit number one on the non-English TV chart.

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Netflix now runs two very different playbooks for the genre. Its own Originals mostly arrive as full-season binge drops, while its licensed pickups from Korean broadcasters arrive weekly alongside their domestic run. The two models behave so differently in the charts that a single list sells one side short, so below you’ll find an overall top 10 followed by separate rankings for full drops and weekly releases.

All figures come from Netflix’s weekly global top 10s for the weeks ending January 4 through November 8, 2026, plus FlixPatrol’s daily top 10 points for the year.

How We Ranked Weekly Releases Against Full Drops

There’s multiple ways to look at what performs well on Netflix. Some like Netflix’s Engagement Reports where you take a longer view on what’s performing but the downside there is that titles added towards the end of the period will not be fairly compared against titles that launched at the beginning. You’ve got the weekly top 10s which are great for comparing the first two weeks on most occassions but beyond that gets a little trickier.

Then you’ve got comparisons of weekly vs full drops which is why K-Dramas are so hard to judge but you know us, we’re going to try and do it anyway using all the available weekly top 10 data we have so far.

That growing runtime is why Netflix’s weekly “views” figure can’t be added up to compare the two models. Views are hours divided by the runtime available that week, so a weekly show’s early weeks are divided by just two or four hours, which inflates the number. Add up Agent Kim Reactivated‘s weekly views and you get 50.4 million. Divide its total hours by the full-season runtime and you get 33.3 million.

So every title here is ranked the same way: total hours viewed while in the top 10, divided by the runtime of the complete season. That gives a views figure (or complete viewing equivalent) that treats both release models equally and doesn’t reward a show simply for being longer.

It’s not perfect but by the end of this article, you should have a good idea on what K-dramas have done well in 2026!

The Top 10 New K-Dramas on Netflix in 2026

# Title Release Views (M) 1 Teach You a Lesson Full drop 63.1 2 Agent Kim Reactivated Weekly 33.3 3 Can This Love Be Translated? Full drop 20.6 4 The Art of Sarah Full drop 20.1 5 The WONDERfools Full drop 18.1 6 Our Sticky Love Full drop 18.1 7 The East Palace Full drop 17.6 8 If Wishes Could Kill Full drop 16.8 9 My Royal Nemesis Weekly 15.3 10 Doctor X: Mafia in White Weekly 14.4*

*Based on the ten episodes available in the latest data. The final two episodes will be counted in next week’s figures.

The list covers new series only. The biggest returning K-drama of the year, Bloodhounds Season 2, picked up 137.8 million hours over five weeks, which works out to 19.8 million views.

The Biggest Full-Season Drops

Full drops burn bright and fast. Every one of the 11 binge releases below posted its best week in week two, its first full seven days on the service, and they averaged 4.5 weeks in the top 10.

# Title Views (M) Hours (M) Weeks in Top 10 1 Teach You a Lesson 63.1 673.9 10 2 Can This Love Be Translated? 20.6 271.0 5 3 The Art of Sarah 20.1 120.1 4 4 The WONDERfools 18.1 170.8 5 5 Our Sticky Love 18.1 212.1 5 6 The East Palace 17.6 119.0 4 7 If Wishes Could Kill 16.8 100.2 5 8 Dead-End Job 13.6 69.8 2 9 Take Charge of My Heart 12.4 130.8 3 10 Boyfriend on Demand 11.2 111.6 4 11 Mousetrap 8.2 78.2 3

Teach You a Lesson is in a league of its own. The ten-episode adaptation of the webtoon Get Schooled, starring Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, and Jin Ki Joo, landed on June 5 and picked up 68.7 million hours in its first three days. It then posted 225.8 million hours in week two, the biggest single week for any K-drama this year. It spent four weeks at number one and ten in the top 10, and its 63.1 million views is more than the next three full drops combined and ultimately earned a spot on Netflix’s all-time most-watched list.

Can This Love Be Translated? set the pace back in January with two weeks at number one and 118 million hours in its second week. It has more than double the hours of The Art of Sarah, but with a season more than twice as long, the two finish almost level on views.

The WONDERfools is the biggest full drop of 2026 that never reached number one. It spent two weeks in second place behind Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine.

Our Sticky Love, the Jung Hae In and Ha Young romantic comedy, had the most notable climb of the year. It debuted in fifth place on August 7, then jumped to number one a week later with 88 million hours.

Short seasons are the big winners once you adjust for length. The Art of Sarah, If Wishes Could Kill, and The East Palace all run between six and seven hours, and all three finish well ahead of longer shows that logged more hours.

One to watch: Dead-End Job only arrived on October 30 and was sitting at number one in the most recent week with 44.4 million hours, so expect it to move up this list quickly.

The Biggest Weekly Releases

Weekly releases play a longer game. The nine below averaged 6.2 weeks in the top 10, and where full drops peak in week two, the big weekly titles posted their best hours in the week of their finale.

# Title Views (M) Hours (M) Weeks in Top 10 1 Agent Kim Reactivated 33.3 365.2 8 2 My Royal Nemesis 15.3 247.5 8 3 Doctor X: Mafia in White 14.4* 152.8 5 4 Spooky in Love 13.8 174.0 8 5 Sold Out on You 10.6 141.6 7 6 Phantom Lawyer 5.5* 60.1 5 7 The Apartment Job 4.0 51.2 5 8 Undercover Miss Hong 3.6 70.0 5 9 No Tail to Tell 3.4 42.3 5

*Based on the runtime available in the show’s last charted week rather than the complete season.

Agent Kim Reactivated is the standout. The SBS thriller starring So Ji Sub, adapted from the webtoon Manager Kim, released two episodes every Friday and Saturday from June 26. Its hours grew for five straight weeks, from 14.2 million to 80.3 million, and it held number one for three weeks. Its 33.3 million views is more than double any other weekly release and second only to Teach You a Lesson overall.

My Royal Nemesis was the model of consistency. The 16-episode series spent its first six weeks inside the top three and eight weeks in the top 10 overall, finishing on 247.5 million hours.

Doctor X: Mafia in White is still being counted. The Kim Ji-won medical drama debuted at number one and held it for a second week, and has 152.8 million hours from its first ten episodes. The final two episodes arrived on November 13 and 14, after the latest data.

Spooky in Love never climbed higher than third, yet stayed in the top 10 for eight weeks and finished on 174 million hours. That makes it the biggest weekly release of the year not to reach number one, and gives Park Eun Bin a second hit of 2026 alongside The WONDERfools.

Sold Out on You opened at number one in April and stayed in the top 10 for seven weeks.

Long seasons count against the titles further down. Undercover Miss Hong collected 70 million hours, but spread across a 19-hour season, that works out to just 3.6 million views.

What FlixPatrol’s Daily Top 10s Tell Us

FlixPatrol’s points system, which scores every day a title spends in each country’s top 10, favors the weekly model. Weekly releases take four of the top five places on its 2026 K-drama list, compared with just one of the top five on views.

# Title Release FlixPatrol Points 1 Teach You a Lesson Full drop 23,382 2 Agent Kim Reactivated Weekly 22,311 3 My Royal Nemesis Weekly 14,961 4 Doctor X: Mafia in White Weekly 12,577 5 Spooky in Love Weekly 12,449

The reason is longevity. Points reward staying in the daily charts, and a show that returns with new episodes every weekend for five to eight weeks keeps collecting them long after a binge release has faded.

Agent Kim Reactivated is the clearest example. It finished within 5% of Teach You a Lesson on FlixPatrol points, despite having just over half the views.

It cuts the other way for short binge releases. The East Palace ranks seventh on views but collected fewer FlixPatrol points than Phantom Lawyer, which managed less than a third of its views over a five-week weekly run.

The takeaway is that neither model is winning outright. Full drops deliver the bigger peaks and the year’s single biggest hit, while weekly releases keep a title in the charts for around two weeks longer on average. With Netflix continuing to license weekly dramas alongside its own Originals, expect both to keep featuring heavily in the top 10s through the end of the year.

What’s been your favorite K-drama on Netflix in 2026? Let us know in the comments.