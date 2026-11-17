It’s been exactly two years since The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish first landed on Netflix, and fans are still waiting to hear whether Hazel, Cosmo and Wanda will be back for more. We’ve got bad news: while nobody at Nickelodeon, Paramount or Netflix has ever said the word “canceled,” the show is, for all intents and purposes, done. Here’s everything we know.

As a quick recap, the sequel series to Butch Hartman’s beloved Nicktoon premiered on Nickelodeon in the US in May 2024, with all 20 episodes airing by that August. Netflix then picked up the first ten episodes on November 14th, 2024, carrying it as a Netflix Original outside the United States. The remaining ten followed on June 12th, 2025, labeled as “season 2” on Netflix, even though they’re really the back half of season 1.

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That naming quirk means any new batch would be season 2 for Nickelodeon but season 3 for Netflix. Either way, it doesn’t look like it’s coming.

Has The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish been renewed or canceled?

Official renewal status: Effectively Canceled

The clearest picture of where things stand comes from co-showrunner Lindsay Katai, who spoke to us back in November 2024 about her hopes for more episodes. At the time, the team was open about not having a pickup, and the expectation was that Netflix’s numbers would play a big part in the decision.

Fast forward to October 2025, and a fan asked Katai on X whether there were any updates she was allowed to share. Her first answer was simply that there was no news. Pressed on whether that meant it was over, she replied that the studio had never handed down an official cancellation, but that “we have obviously all had to seek other work.”

Things got muddier in December 2025. A Bluesky post from Katai about Paramount Skydance canceling a show she was working on, nine months before her contract was up, was widely reported by animation accounts as confirmation that A New Wish had been axed. It wasn’t. Katai clarified she was talking about Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, adding of A New Wish: “They just left us on read.”

In other words, this is a quiet cancellation. No press release and no trade story, just a crew that stopped hearing back. A year on from those posts, nothing has changed, with the show’s fan wiki still listing it as on hiatus as of this month.

The crew has moved on

Katai’s comment about seeking other work is backed up by where the show’s four developers have ended up.

Lindsay Katai moved on to Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which Nickelodeon then canceled in November 2025.

moved on to Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which Nickelodeon then canceled in November 2025. Daniel Abramovici , co-EP and CG supervisor, posted on LinkedIn that he was open to new opportunities and actively looking for his next role, a post Katai reshared. His website now refers to his Nickelodeon role in the past tense.

, co-EP and CG supervisor, posted on LinkedIn that he was open to new opportunities and actively looking for his next role, a post Katai reshared. His website now refers to his Nickelodeon role in the past tense. Dave Stone, co-showrunner and supervising director, now lists Warner Bros. Discovery on his LinkedIn.

Animated series can’t simply be switched back on. With the writers’ room, directors and CG leads scattered across other studios, any revival would mean rebuilding the production from scratch.

How well did A New Wish perform on Netflix?

Given Netflix viewership was pitched as the deciding factor, how did the show actually do? Thanks to Netflix’s Engagement Reports, we have a complete picture through the end of June 2026.

Across both batches, the series has picked up 55.1 million hours viewed, which works out to 14.6 million views.

Season Period Hours viewed Views Season 1 2024 (from Nov 14) 19,600,000 5,200,000 Season 1 2025 18,100,000 4,800,000 Season 1 2026 H1 4,800,000 1,300,000 Season 1 Total 42,500,000 11,300,000 Season 2 2025 (from Jun 12) 9,500,000 2,500,000 Season 2 2026 H1 3,100,000 800,000 Season 2 Total 12,600,000 3,300,000

The start was strong. Season 1 pulled in 5.2 million views in its first seven weeks, and Hairston celebrated it debuting as the number one kids show on Netflix in the US.

The problem is what came next. The second batch managed just 2.5 million views across more than six months of 2025, less than half of what the first batch did in under two. To date, season 2 has been watched by fewer than a third as many viewers as season 1 (3.3 million views vs. 11.3 million). That’s a steep drop for a kids title and likely indicates what’s the problem.

Is there any hope for more episodes?

Never say never with a franchise that’s been revived three times already, but the backdrop couldn’t be much worse.

Since the show wrapped, Paramount has merged with Skydance, and Nickelodeon’s animation arm has been through the wringer. The new company laid off more than 2,000 staff, long-time Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation boss Ramsey Naito departed, and Nickelodeon Animation has since been folded into CBS Studios. Along the way, Dora and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were both canceled, and a Garfield series was reportedly shut down before it was even announced.

For now, all 20 episodes of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish remain on Netflix globally through at least 2033 when Netflix’s licensing will lapse.

Would you have liked to see more of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.