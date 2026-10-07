Hannah Tointon Returning To The Inbetweeners 3 as Tara As Filming Continues

Filming on The Inbetweeners 3 continues apace in the UK, and two fresh batches of set photos have arrived. They confirm another familiar face is heading back to the franchise: Hannah Tointon is reprising her role as Tara. The new pictures also show a police arrest, some very suspicious damage to a suburban house, and the return of the most famous car in British sitcom history.

Shortly after Netflix officially confirmed the movie and the start of production in September, our first look showed the gang filming a massive church wedding that appears to belong to Jay Cartwright. Now cameras have moved to a quiet residential street for a run of night shoots which will feel familar to anyone who has seen the show, and these scenes look a lot more chaotic.

Hannah Tointon is back as Tara

Fans will remember Tara from the show’s third and final series. She was Simon’s girlfriend, the one who finally pulled him out of his years-long obsession with Carli D’Amato, at least for a while. Her return is a welcome surprise, especially since we already know Emily Head is back as Carli. Is a Simon-shaped love triangle about to reignite?

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Tointon was pictured on set in a long dark coat, a floral scarf, jeans, and Converse. In several shots, she appears to have a baby bump. We don’t know yet whether that’s a key plot point or a red herring, but it’s certainly a development we didn’t see coming.







The Cinquecento lives!

Any Inbetweeners fan will recognize this car instantly. The yellow Fiat Cinquecento with its mismatched red passenger door is back, still wearing its rather unfortunate bumper sticker on the rear. The car was photographed on set and later being loaded onto a trailer ramp.

The car’s return may also explain one of the more intriguing shots from the set. One house on the street has a jagged hole knocked out of the brickwork beneath its bay window. Given the Cinquecento’s track record, we have our suspicions about who’s responsible.

What else do the new photos reveal?

The biggest scene appears to be an arrest, but we can’t figure out who it is yet (our best guess is Osian Davies). They’re wearing a brown jacket and cords, and were pictured being led away by two police officers in hi-vis jackets, looking every bit as dazed as you’d hope. Whether this follows a car-meets-house incident, we’ll have to wait and see.

The night shoot drew a sizeable crowd of onlookers. A large overhead lighting rig was suspended over the street to turn the cul-de-sac into a fully lit set.

All pictures are courtesy of GOFF PHOTOS.

Elsewhere, we’ve also obtained other photos where the production was filming in a blue Audi, and not for the first time, Simon is naked.

What do we know about The Inbetweeners 3 so far?

Original creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are back to write and direct. Simon Bird (Will), James Buckley (Jay), Joe Thomas (Simon), and Blake Harrison (Neil) all return as the core four. Alongside Tointon and Head, returning faces include Dominic Applewhite as Simon’s brother Andrew and Martin Trenaman as Simon’s dad. New additions include Marina Bye, Hannah Cruz, Lisanne Falk, Marama Corlett, Tadhg Murphy, and Vanessa Eng.

Claire Jones produces alongside Banijay’s Patrick Holland and Fudge Park Productions’ Mark Lesbirel.

Netflix hasn’t set a release date yet. With production still running through to November 7th, we expect the movie to arrive globally sometime in 2027.

Are you excited to see Tara back, and what do you think the Cinquecento has been up to? Let us know in the comments below!