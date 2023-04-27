‘The Leopard’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is growing its roots deeper in Europe and one of the new projects coming is the Italian production, The Leopard. The new limited series is based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s The Leopard and is now in production.

Director Tom Shankland will adopt a modern take on this classic story, that of the Prince of Salina and his family, which is that of yesterday and today’s Italy. Shankland, who will direct episodes 1-2-3-6, will be joined on set by directors Giuseppe Capotondi (episode 4) and Laura Luchetti (episode 5). The series is written by Richard Warlow, who is also the creator and executive producer, with Benji Walters.

The director of photography is Nicolaj Bruel, with costume designs by Carlo Poggioli and Edoardo Russo.

The six-episode series, first announced alongside the announcement of a new Netflix office in Rome in May 2022, is produced by Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen, and Benedetto Habib for Indiana Production and by Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, and Matthew Read for Moonage Pictures.

Moonage Pictures is a frequent collaborator with Netflix having just recently released its steamy British series Obsession onto the service, and upcoming Netflix projects include The Gentlemen (a series spin-off to the Guy Ritchie movie) and Bodies which recently wrapped production.

What’s the plot of The Leopard for Netflix?

Based on what many consider to be one of the greatest Italian novels of all time by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, The Leopard is a dazzlingly sensuous epic set against the backdrop of revolution in 1860s Sicily. Here’s the synopsis for the original The Leopard:

“While Sicily is struggling in the turmoil of the Risorgimento in 1860, the Prince of Salina reigns over his family and his possessions, convinced that even these disorders are destined to pass. He hasn’t come to terms with the idealism of young people like his nephew Tancredi, who joins the rebels risking his own life, or the ambitions of men like Sedara, a vulgar man who rides change by pandering to the nascent power of mafia criminal organizations and intends to use his beautiful daughter Angelica to get what he wants. At Don Fabrizio’s side remains Concetta, his favourite daughter, who shares his intelligence and foresight. Her happiness will eventually be sacrificed in an attempt to ensure the survival of the power and of the name of the lineage.”

As mentioned above, the Netflix version will be a modern reimagining of this story, set in the modern day.

Who is cast in The Leopard for Netflix?







The cast of The Leopard stars:

Kim Rossi Stuart (Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina)

(Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina) Benedetta Porcaroli (Concetta)

(Concetta) Deva Cassel (Angelica Sedara)

(Angelica Sedara) Saul Nanni (Tancredi Falconeri).

Other cast members include Paolo Calabresi, Francesco Colella, Astrid Meloni, and Greta Esposito.

How many episodes will be in The Leopard?

Netflix’s The Leopard is a limited series and has been confirmed to consist of 6 one-hour episodes.

What’s the production status of The Leopard?

Production for Netflix’s The Leopard limited series started on April 27, 2023 in Italy. Filming is expected to wrap on September 9, 2023, in Palermo, Syracuse, Catania, and Rome.

Netflix confirmed production had started with a brand teaser on its Netflix Italia Twitter account:

Tratta da uno dei più grandi romanzi italiani di sempre, iniziano oggi le riprese de Il Gattopardo. Una serie Netflix con Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaroli, Deva Cassel e Saul Nanni. pic.twitter.com/i7tY15UqI8 — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) April 27, 2023

What’s the Netflix release date for The Leopard?

Netflix hasn’t announced the official release date for The Leopard, but considering its September 2023 wrap date, we would predict a mid-late 2024 release date.