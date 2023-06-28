‘Dream’ Netflix K-Drama Movie Starring IU is Coming to Netflix in July 2023

IU’s latest K-drama movie, Dream, has been licensed by Netflix and will be streaming in multiple regions across the world in July 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about Dream, including the plot, cast, trailer, runtime, parental guide, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Dream is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix sports comedy film directed and written by Lee Byung Hun. The movie is produced by Oktober Cinema and was released in theatres to South Korean audiences on April 26th, 2023.

When is Dream coming to Netflix?

Dream is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023.

You can use the following link to check whether or not Dream is coming to your region. If the movie is coming to your region, you can use the notification button to set a reminder for when it lands on Netflix.

What is the plot of Dream?

The synopsis for Dream has been sourced from Soompi;

“Dream” tells the story of a team of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event. Yoon Hong Dae is a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation after being caught up in an unexpected incident. He becomes the coach of a thrown-together soccer team, but as time passes, comes to sincerely care for and trust in the team members, becoming a true leader. Lee So Min is a producing director who dreams of finding success through a documentary about Hong Dae’s team.

Who are the cast members of Dream?

K-pop star IU plays the lead role of Lee So Min. The popular Korean artist and actress previously starred in the Netflix anthology K-drama Persona and the popular series Hotel del Luna. She will also be starring in the upcoming K-drama series You Have Done Well.

Park Seo Joon plays the lead role of Yoon Hong Dae. The actor previously had a guest role in Record of Youth as Song Min Soo. However, his most famous role is Park Sae Roy in the extremely popular K-drama series Itaewon Class. Netflix subscribers can look forward to seeing more of Park Seo Joon on Netflix this year as he stars in the upcoming K-drama series Gyeongseong Creature.

The supporting cast members are; Kim Jong Soo (Kingdom), Ko Chang Seok (Arthdal Chronicles), Jung Seung Kil (Mad for Each Other), Lee Ji Hyun (All of Us Are Dead), Lee Hyun Woo (Money Heist: Korea), Yang Hyun Min (Lovers of the Red Sky), Hong Wan Pyo (Moonshine), Heo Jun Seok (Sweet Home), and Lee Ha Neui (Be Melodramatic).

Further cast members are;

Hwang Do Yoon

Baek Ji Won

Park Hyung Soo

Lee Eun Jae

Lee Hae Woon

Bin Chan Uk

Kim Myung Joon

What is the runtime of Dream?

We can confirm that the runtime of the movie is 125 minutes.

Its parental rating is PG13.

When and where was Dream filmed?

Filming for Dream was meant to start in May 2020, however, thanks to the global pandemic there was a significant delay. Filming eventually concluded by the middle of April 2022.

Locations were used throughout South Korea, and in Budapest, Hungary.

Are you looking forward to watching Dream on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!