What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: June 29th, 2023

Although we’re getting towards the end of the week, Netflix still has a stacked lineup thanks to the fact we’ll be headed into a new month come the weekend. We’ve got your full preliminary list of what’s still to come this week, including new seasons of One Piece, Annihilation, Nimona, and more.
As a reminder, nearly 100 titles are leaving Netflix this weekend (we’ve picked out 11 must-see picks here), with highlights including American Gangster, all the Austin Powers movies, Bad Boys, and the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Psycho.
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix for June 29th, 2023
Run Rabbit Run (2023)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Director: Daina Reid
Cast: Sarah Snook, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi
Writer: Hannah Kent
Runtime: 100 min / 1h 40m
Premiering earlier in the year at the Sundance Film Festival, Run Rabbit Run is the new movie Netflix picked up from XYZ Films that features Succession star Sarah Snook.
Playing a fertility doctor called Sarah; the story is about her confronting old demons to keep her daughter safe after she starts exhibiting strange behaviors.
Critics are particularly split on the movie, with audiences scores thus far faring much better. SlashFilm’s review by Erin Brady perhaps best summarizes most critics’ opinions by praising the two leads but stating that the movie doesn’t quite know what it wants to be.
The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1)
Number of episodes: 5
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Director: Tomek Baginski
Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra
Writer: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Henry Cavill’s incredible run at being Geralt begins its ends with the first batch of episodes for The Witcher season 3 that drops today.
Here’s what you can expect from the new season:
“Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.”
If and when you fly through all five episodes from season 3, you won’t have long to wait, with the second volume coming on July 27th.
The Imitation Game (2014)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller
Director: Morten Tyldum
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode
Writer: Graham Moore, Andrew Hodges
Runtime: 114 min / 1h 54m
At the beginning of the week, Netflix re-added The Imitation Game, which has come and gone from the Netflix US library plenty of times in recent years, but it’s always a welcome re-addition.
The Oscar-winning movie, for those unfamiliar, stars Benedict Cumberbatch playing the role of the mathematician who leads a team that eventually breaks the elusive Enigma code.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week
Note: All these new titles were added between June 26th and 29th. Netflix US only – other regions’ availability will vary.
4 New Movies Added
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.
- Lust Stories 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018’s Emmy-nominated “Lust Stories.”
- Run Rabbit Run (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past.
- The Imitation Game (2014) – PG-13 – English – During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the Germans’ notorious Enigma code.
7 New TV Series Added
- Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence.
- Hoarders (Season 12) – TV-14 – English – This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives.
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In the ’90s, TV’s stunt-filled “American Gladiators” thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success — and how it almost ended before it began.
- Ooku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku.
- Starlight BnB (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-G – Mandarin – The beloved cast of “Light the Night” reunites once again. This time, they’ll work together to curate a hostel experience like no other.
- The Price of Glory (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – This electrifying musical drama follows four talented singers and the challenges they face along the way to fame. The biggest one? Their manager.
- The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for June 29th
Now let’s check in with the daily top 10s for the US. As a reminder, you can find the global top 50 plus more regional breakdowns of what’s trending on Netflix via our top 10 hub.
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Muscles & Mayhem
|Extraction 2
|2
|Suits
|The Perfect Find
|3
|Catching Killers
|Run Rabbit Run
|4
|Black Mirror
|Take Care of Maya
|5
|Glamorous
|The Boss Baby
|6
|Our Planet
|The Mule
|7
|85 South: Ghetto Legends
|Make Me Believe
|8
|Never Have I Ever
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|9
|The Surrogacy
|Extraction
|10
|Delete
|Sing 2
