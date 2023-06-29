What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: June 29th, 2023

Happy Thursday, and welcome to a recap of what new releases have been added to Netflix in the US so far this week. Below we’ll look at some of the highlights of the new releases and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Although we’re getting towards the end of the week, Netflix still has a stacked lineup thanks to the fact we’ll be headed into a new month come the weekend. We’ve got your full preliminary list of what’s still to come this week, including new seasons of One Piece, Annihilation, Nimona, and more.

As a reminder, nearly 100 titles are leaving Netflix this weekend (we’ve picked out 11 must-see picks here), with highlights including American Gangster, all the Austin Powers movies, Bad Boys, and the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Psycho.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix for June 29th, 2023

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Daina Reid

Cast: Sarah Snook, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi

Writer: Hannah Kent

Runtime: 100 min / 1h 40m

Premiering earlier in the year at the Sundance Film Festival, Run Rabbit Run is the new movie Netflix picked up from XYZ Films that features Succession star Sarah Snook.

Playing a fertility doctor called Sarah; the story is about her confronting old demons to keep her daughter safe after she starts exhibiting strange behaviors.

Critics are particularly split on the movie, with audiences scores thus far faring much better. SlashFilm’s review by Erin Brady perhaps best summarizes most critics’ opinions by praising the two leads but stating that the movie doesn’t quite know what it wants to be.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1)

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Tomek Baginski

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra

Writer: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Henry Cavill’s incredible run at being Geralt begins its ends with the first batch of episodes for The Witcher season 3 that drops today.

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.”

If and when you fly through all five episodes from season 3, you won’t have long to wait, with the second volume coming on July 27th.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller

Director: Morten Tyldum

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

Writer: Graham Moore, Andrew Hodges

Runtime: 114 min / 1h 54m

At the beginning of the week, Netflix re-added The Imitation Game, which has come and gone from the Netflix US library plenty of times in recent years, but it’s always a welcome re-addition.

The Oscar-winning movie, for those unfamiliar, stars Benedict Cumberbatch playing the role of the mathematician who leads a team that eventually breaks the elusive Enigma code.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

Note: All these new titles were added between June 26th and 29th. Netflix US only – other regions’ availability will vary.

4 New Movies Added

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.

– TV-MA – German – A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power. Lust Stories 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018’s Emmy-nominated “Lust Stories.”

– TV-MA – Hindi – Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018’s Emmy-nominated “Lust Stories.” Run Rabbit Run (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past.

– TV-MA – English – A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past. The Imitation Game (2014) – PG-13 – English – During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the Germans’ notorious Enigma code.

7 New TV Series Added

Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence.

– TV-MA – Thai – A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence. Hoarders (Season 12) – TV-14 – English – This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives.

– TV-14 – English – This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In the ’90s, TV’s stunt-filled “American Gladiators” thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success — and how it almost ended before it began.

– TV-MA – English – In the ’90s, TV’s stunt-filled “American Gladiators” thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success — and how it almost ended before it began. Ooku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku.

– TV-MA – Japanese – In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Starlight BnB (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-G – Mandarin – The beloved cast of “Light the Night” reunites once again. This time, they’ll work together to curate a hostel experience like no other.

– TV-G – Mandarin – The beloved cast of “Light the Night” reunites once again. This time, they’ll work together to curate a hostel experience like no other. The Price of Glory (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – This electrifying musical drama follows four talented singers and the challenges they face along the way to fame. The biggest one? Their manager.

– TV-MA – Spanish – This electrifying musical drama follows four talented singers and the challenges they face along the way to fame. The biggest one? Their manager. The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for June 29th

Now let’s check in with the daily top 10s for the US. As a reminder, you can find the global top 50 plus more regional breakdowns of what’s trending on Netflix via our top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Muscles & Mayhem Extraction 2 2 Suits The Perfect Find 3 Catching Killers Run Rabbit Run 4 Black Mirror Take Care of Maya 5 Glamorous The Boss Baby 6 Our Planet The Mule 7 85 South: Ghetto Legends Make Me Believe 8 Never Have I Ever Minions: The Rise of Gru 9 The Surrogacy Extraction 10 Delete Sing 2

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.