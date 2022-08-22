‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & What to Expect

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the big new TV debuts of 2022 and was swiftly given after a great performance in the top 10s and other metrics. With season 2 now confirmed and beginning filming in late 2022, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

The show’s first season dropped on Netflix globally on May 13th, 2022. It came just 18 months following the show’s pickup by Netflix after it was originally in development at ViacomCBS (now Paramount) who ultimately passed on the show.

The show is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score and audience scores are equally impressive on that site and others.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Officially renewed on June 14th, 2022

On June 14th, Netflix announced that we’d be returning to sunny Los Angeles.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Netflix confirmed the renewal saying:

“LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix.”

It's official! I am thrilled to announce #TheLincolnLawyer will be back for a second season @netflix!

Alongside the announcement of season 2 came the news that Dailyn Rodriguez, known for Queen of the South, would join the show as co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey (who was the sole showrunner for season 1).

Season 2 will consist of 10 new episodes and be based on the fourth book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will back to reprise his role as Mickey Haller. Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) will also return. Campbell, as we’ll discuss below, will return in a smaller role.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer performing on Netflix?

Thanks to multiple sources, we can get a view of how well The Lincoln Lawyer performed on Netflix.

Netflix’s top 10s direct from Netflix themselves give us hourly viewing data on the series and in its first four weeks the show picked up 260.53 million hours watched around the world. The rise from week 1 to week 2 was an increase of 140%.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 45,090,000 2 1 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 108,090,000 (+140%) 1 2 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 64,820,000 (-40%) 2 3 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 42,530,000 (-34%) 5 4

If we compare it against other debut shows in 2022, the series is tracking in its second week just behind Vikings: Valhalla despite a weaker start.

Raw Netflix top 10 data which we take by FlixPatrol which takes the daily top 10s around the world reveals the show has a broad reach around the world with the only exceptions being some of Asia and Latin America.

In the heat map below, you can see where the show was most popular (where FlixPatrol has data). The darker the country the most popular it has been there.

As of May 25th, 2022 the show is the 27th best TV performer in 2022.

IMDb’s MovieMeter which measures inbound traffic to IMDb pages suggests the show has rocketed in popularity in its second week backing up the data we’ve seen from Netflix’s Top 10s. In week 1 the show was the 57th most popular show on IMDb but in its second week, it topped the charts at number 1. As of June 8th, the show is still performing well on IMDb PRO with it sitting at #8.

Parrot Analytics gives us some idea as to the series growth too demonstrating that “demand” for the series increased to rank 82 by the end of May 18th, 2022.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 be on Netflix?

No filming dates have been set yet but it has been hinted by numerous production sources that “ Late 2022″.

We’re currently estimating the show to return at some point in mid-to-late 2023.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Neve Campbell to have a reduced role in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Neve Campbell featured as a series regular in season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer and while Campbell will still feature in season 2, it’ll be as a “recurring guest star”. That simply means we’ll see a lot less of the star in the second season.

The news came alongside an ABC show announcement where Campbell is set to lead.

Ending Recap for The Lincoln Lawyer

Just a quick recap on season 1 before we dive into what we could and can expect should the show return for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller, thrown in at the deep end after inheriting Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases. The biggest case throughout the first season is Trevor Elliot. While Elliot got off the hook in court eventually, he met his demise after being shot. We still don’t know whether Elliot committed the alleged crime against him anyway.

Micky came (not without a few bruises and scrapes) on the other side fully signed off and able to continue working his cases following his long absence from the profession.

The season ends with Micky being able to surf again, but the man with the tattoo who has been lingering in the background throughout season 1 watches from afar, and then the series cuts to credits.

Cisco has his own problems too. He walked away from the Saints but Mickey has been left to pick up the tab. What will be the outcome there? We’ll have to see.

As you may know, season 1 of the Netflix show adapts the second book in the series rather than rehashing the first which we saw play out in the Matthew McConaughey movie. There were tweaks but we largely stuck to the same story as the source material.

What book will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 adapt?

Here’s the order of the books and where we could be heading in each season from now on:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011) – to be adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law of Innocence (2020)

Netflix will adapt The Fifth Witness for season 2, meaning we’re skipping over The Reversal.

Here’s a rundown of what happened in that book courtesy of GoodReads:

“Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too–and he’s certain he’s on the right trail. Despite the danger and uncertainty, Haller mounts the best defense of his career in a trial where the last surprise comes after the verdict is in.”

While you’re waiting for the return of The Lincoln Lawyer, We’d strongly suggest listening to the “Lincoln Law Pod”. Hosted by SoManyShows, the pod recaps the events of the first season alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey who is providing some fascinating insights into the story and production.

We're back!! 🎧🎙️ Tune in for our discussion of #TheLincolnLawyer episode 7 and ongoing conversation with showrunner @TedHumphrey_

"Lemming Number Seven" kicks off the trial of Trevor Elliott, so you know there is drama! 🎭 @ChrisGorham

https://t.co/59CzHr4eJX — Lincoln Law Pod 🎧🎙⚖️ (@LincolnLawPod) August 19, 2022

Are you glad we’ll be seeing The Lincoln Lawyer return for a second series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!