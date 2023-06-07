‘Love At First Sight’ Netflix Movie: Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix and ACE Entertainment are teaming up for another project: a young adult romance movie, Love At First Sight , based on The Statistical Probability of Love at First Light by Jennifer E. Smith. The new movie will be released exclusively on Netflix on September 15th, 2023.

The movie adapts the novel of the same name, first released in 2011. Katie Lovejoy is writing the screenplay adaptation and worked on the second and third To All The Boys movies.

Vanessa Caswill serves as the movie’s director. She has largely worked on shorts and TV mini-series, including Gold Digger for Acorn TV, Little Women for PBS, and Thirteen for BBC America.

Article Continues Below...

Matt Kaplan is a producer on the movie, Aubrey Bendix is a co-producer, and the executive producers include Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Mark Lane, and Haley Lu Richardson.

The new movie comes from Ace Entertainment, who has worked on a slew of projects for Netflix, including all the To All The Boys YA, Florida Man, XO, Kitty, and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

First Look at Images from Love At First Sight on Netflix

Courtesy of a Haley Lu Richardson fansite, they’ve managed to get hold of quite a lot of screens from the upcoming movie:

What’s Love At First Sight on Netflix about?

Netflix provided us with a logline that gives us an idea as to what you can expect:

“Strangers Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London, but is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love — and London — may have a way of defying the odds.”

Here’s how GoodReads lists the novel the movie is based on:

“Today should be one of the worst days of seventeen-year-old Hadley Sullivan’s life. Having missed her flight, she’s stuck at JFK airport and late to her father’s second wedding, which is taking place in London and involves a soon-to-be stepmother Hadley’s never even met. Then she meets the perfect boy in the airport’s cramped waiting area. His name is Oliver, he’s British, and he’s sitting in her row. A long night on the plane passes in the blink of an eye, and Hadley and Oliver lose track of each other in the airport chaos upon arrival. Can fate intervene to bring them together once more? Quirks of timing play out in this romantic and cinematic novel about family connections, second chances, and first loves. Set over a twenty-four-hour-period, Hadley and Oliver’s story will make you believe that true love finds you when you’re least expecting it.”

Who is in the cast for Love At First Sight?

The main headline cast assembled for the movie includes (listed in the order in the picture above top left to top right, bottom left, and bottom right):

Haley Lu Richardson will play Hadley – known for Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen. Soon to appear as Portia in HBO’s The White Lotus.

will play Hadley – known for Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen. Soon to appear as Portia in HBO’s The White Lotus. Ben Hardy will play Oliver – known for X-Men Apocalypse and Netflix’s 6 Underground.

will play Oliver – known for X-Men Apocalypse and Netflix’s 6 Underground. Jameela Jamil as the narrator – known for The Good Place (on Netflix globally) and She-Hulk.

as the narrator – known for The Good Place (on Netflix globally) and She-Hulk. Rob Delaney – known for the Prime Original Catastrophe and Deadpool 2.

– known for the Prime Original Catastrophe and Deadpool 2. Dexter Fletcher as Val – known for Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle.

as Val – known for Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle. Sally Phillips as Tessa Jones – known for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and the Bridget Jones movies.

Rounding out the cast includes:

David Rubin (Judy) as Dr. Harrison Doyle

(Judy) as Dr. Harrison Doyle Tom Taylor (The Dark Tower) as Luther Jones

(The Dark Tower) as Luther Jones Jessica Ransom (Horrible Histories) as Bridesmaid Bertie

(Horrible Histories) as Bridesmaid Bertie Ibinabo Jack (Vera) as Bridesmaid Shanti

Where is the movie in production?

Filming has already concluded on the project. According to production notes on IMDb, the movie was filmed throughout early 2021, with cameras rolling between January and February. It’s been in post-production ever since.

The movie is filmed entirely in the United Kingdom, and certain scenes were filmed at Stansted Airport, one of the major London (sort of) airports.

When will Love at First Sight Release on Netflix?

In January 2023, as part of Netflix’s 2023 movie slate reveal, we learned that the YA romantic comedy would land sometime in September 2023.

We’ve since learned that the movie is scheduled to premiere on September 15th, 2023, according to the Netflix Media Center.

For more Netflix movies coming soon to Netflix, check out our big guide here.

Will you check out The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.