Australian Comedy Series ‘Fisk’ to Stream on Netflix in August 2023

Netflix will soon stream the critically acclaimed Australian comedy courtroom series Fisk come August 2023.

Running for two seasons thus far, Fisk is the comedy series that features the talents of Kitty Flanagan, Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, and Aaron Chen.

Produced by Porchlight Films, the series follows Helen Tudor-Fisk (played by Flanagan), a lawyer who moves from one law firm to another on the other side of the country while her personal life falls apart quite dramatically.

Article Continues Below...

The show has scooped a number of awards and nominations since its inception, including a Logie award to Kitty Flanagan for most popular actress.

Two seasons have aired thus far across 12 episodes between March 2021 and November 2022. It’s currently unclear whether the show will return for a third season on ABC TV but given the news of Netflix becoming a distributor, that could indicate good news for the show’s future.

When are where will Fisk be streaming on Netflix?

According to our research, multiple regions are set to receive the show come August 1st. It would appear Netflix has acquired the global rights (including the show’s home country), but we’ve been unable to verify every region.

Among the regions we found set to receive at least one season include:

Netflix United States

Netflix Canada

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix Australia

Netflix Europe (Germany, France, Spain, etc).

Fisk will sit alongside several other Australia comedy series on Netflix (both Original and licensed), with highlights including Superbro, Lunatics, Wellmania, and Kath & Kim.

The license of this time comes when Netflix has been picking up numerous TV show licenses, such as a slew of titles from HBO, Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, and others. This could be to bolster its library as it’ll soon become exposed to a chronic lack of new content given the ongoing WGA strike.

Netflix in multiple regions (including all those outlined above) will also be licensing another Australian title on August 1st in the form of The Furnace, which was first released in 2020. Starring Ahmed Malek, Jay Ryan, and David Wenham, the well-reviewed Western movie is about a cameleer and a thief teaming up to journey across Australia’s outback to melt stolen crown-marked gold bars.

Will you check out the Australian comedy series Fisk on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.