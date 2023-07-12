‘Sky High: The Series’ Canceled at Netflix After Single Season

Netflix’s ambitious action series serving as a sequel spin-off to the 2020 movie has come to an end after a single season.

Sky High (also known as Hasta el Cielo) was a 2020 movie that featured Money Heist star Miguel Herrán alongside Luis Tosar, Carolina Yuste, Patricia Vico, Fernando Cayo, and Richard Holmes. It was about a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs who gets involved in the world of heists and becomes the target of a detective. While released on Netflix as an Original, the movie was a Universal Pictures movie that saw a theatrical release.

Fast forward to April 2021, it was announced that Netflix had acquired the rights to the IP and would be producing a sequel series. Fast forward again, and the series eventually landed on Netflix on March 18th, 2023.

Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría were behind the series, with Alana La Hija del Jeque, Álvaro Rico, Asia Ortega Leiva, Áyax Pedrosa, and Carmen Sánchez headlining the cast.

Why was Sky High: The Series canceled?

This is one of three Spanish-language series announced to be canceled in early July 2023, alongside Welcome to Eden and In Love All Over Again. Fotogramas first confirmed the news on July 7th.

In the article, no specific mentions of why the show was canceled were mentioned, although it’s almost certainly down to the show not meeting internal metric goals, as we’ve covered before.

The show managed to enter the global top 10s for three weeks picking up 55,610,000 hours watched. The movie also saw a small bump in viewership, pushing it into the global top 10s for the first time.

Much like In Love All Over Again, the series saw some excellent viewership on YouTube ahead of its debut on Netflix. One trailer (embedded below) remarkably picked up over 17 million views.

However, the cancellation suggests that the show did not meet expectations.

Would you have liked to have seen Sky High: The Series come back for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.