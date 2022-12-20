‘The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix and ACE Entertainment are teaming up for yet another project in the form of a young adult romance movie that’s set to head to Netflix exclusively in the near future.

The movie adapts the novel of the same name, first released in 2011. Katie Lovejoy is writing the screenplay adaptation and worked on the second and third To All The Boys movies.

Vanessa Caswill serves as the movie’s director. She has largely worked on shorts and TV mini-series, including Gold Digger for Acorn TV, Little Women for PBS, and Thirteen for BBC America.

The new movie comes from Ace Entertainment which is currently working on a slew of projects for Netflix and worked on the highly watched To All The Boys YA adaptations.

Some of their upcoming projects include Florida Man for Netflix, a new TV series from Drew Hancock and Chris Romano. They’re also working on XO, Kitty, a spinoff of To All The Boys. More recently, Netflix acquired another movie from them in the form of Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, set to release this summer.

First Look at Images at The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight on Netflix

Courtesy of a Haley Lu Richardson fansite, they’ve managed to get hold of quite a lot of screens from the upcoming movie:

What’s The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight on Netflix about?

Netflix provided us with a logline that gives us an idea as to what you can expect:

“Strangers Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London, but is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love — and London — may have a way of defying the odds.”

Here’s how GoodReads lists the novel the movie is based on:

“Today should be one of the worst days of seventeen-year-old Hadley Sullivan’s life. Having missed her flight, she’s stuck at JFK airport and late to her father’s second wedding, which is taking place in London and involves a soon-to-be stepmother Hadley’s never even met. Then she meets the perfect boy in the airport’s cramped waiting area. His name is Oliver, he’s British, and he’s sitting in her row. A long night on the plane passes in the blink of an eye, and Hadley and Oliver lose track of each other in the airport chaos upon arrival. Can fate intervene to bring them together once more? Quirks of timing play out in this romantic and cinematic novel about family connections, second chances, and first loves. Set over a twenty-four-hour-period, Hadley and Oliver’s story will make you believe that true love finds you when you’re least expecting it.”

Who is in the cast for The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight?

The cast assembled for the movie includes (listed in order in the picture above top left to top right, bottom left and bottom right):

Haley Lu Richardson will play Hadley – known for Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen. Soon to appear as Portia in HBO’s The White Lotus.

will play Hadley – known for Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen. Soon to appear as Portia in HBO’s The White Lotus. Ben Hardy will play Oliver – known for X-Men Apocalypse and Netflix’s 6 Underground.

will play Oliver – known for X-Men Apocalypse and Netflix’s 6 Underground. Jameela Jamil – known for The Good Place (on Netflix globally) and set to appear in Disney’s She-Hulk.

– known for The Good Place (on Netflix globally) and set to appear in Disney’s She-Hulk. Rob Delaney – known for the Prime Original Catastrophe and Deadpool 2.

– known for the Prime Original Catastrophe and Deadpool 2. Dexter Fletcher – known for Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle.

– known for Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle. Sally Phillips – known for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and the Bridget Jones movies.

Where is the movie in production?

Filming has already happened on the project. According to production notes on IMDb, the movie filmed throughout early 2021 with cameras rolling between January and February. It’s been in post-production ever since.

The movie is filmed entirely in the United Kingdom and certain scenes were filmed at Stansted Airport, one of the major London airports.

No word on a release date yet, although it’s not scheduled to release in 2022 and instead expected to release at some point in 2023.

Will you check out The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.