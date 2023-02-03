‘Ultraman’ Season 3 (Final Season) Sets Spring 2023 Netflix Release Date

After a long three-year wait, the Ultraman anime returned for its second season on Netflix in 2022 and the wait won’t be as long for season 3. Ultraman will return for a third and final season in Spring 2023. Here’s what we know so far.

Ultraman is a Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Eiichi Shimizu and illustrator Tomohiro Shimoguchi. Without the Ultraman franchise, other shows/franchises of the Tokusatsu genre, such as Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and VR Troopers, may not exist today.

Soon after the release of the second season of Ultraman, Netflix confirmed that the anime has been renewed for a third and final season.

Renewal for a third and final season shouldn’t be surprising, considering how popular the anime series is.

Anime titles struggle to make it into many top-ten lists worldwide, but since the return of Ultraman, the only two regions where anime has seen top-ten success have been Japan and Malaysia.

When is Ultraman season 3 coming to Netflix?

Fans questioned why the wait between the first and second seasons took three years, but it’s clear now that Production I.G. has been hard at work on both the second and third seasons of the anime.

Alongside the third season announcement, it was revealed season 3 would release in 2023. An exact month hasn’t been given, but we’d expect another April/Spring release at the earliest.

This Spring 2023 release window was confirmed in early February 2023 with a new teaser trailer for the final season.

Two New Characters Will Feature in Ultraman Season 3

In a blog post by TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS, they confirmed two new voice actors and characters for season 3.

MAO will be the voice of Valcure

will be the voice of Valcure Koji Ishii will voice Mephisto

Per the blog post, these two characters “take on a vital role involving the “Ultra Factor.” They work behind the scenes to hunt down Shinjiro and the SSSP.”

Are you looking forward to the release of Ultraman season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!