‘Virgin River’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date Confirmed for July 2021 & What To Expect

Virgin River season 3 is set to release on Netflix in July 2021 after completing its filming in early 2021. Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River season 3 coming to Netflix on July 9th, 2021.

Quick catchup for anyone not familiar with the show. The feel-good series is a cross between an ABC and a Hallmark show complete with a feel-good story, down-to-earth characters, and excellent acting and writing. The first season of Virgin River dropped on December 6th while the second season has just dropped on November 27th.

The series remains incredibly popular and featured in the Netflix top 10s in the majority of regions around the world although it eventually disappeared from the top 10s in early January 2021.

Virgin River season 3 renewal status

Official Netflix renewal status: Officially Renewed (Last updated: 12/18/2020)

The first we heard of season 3 of Virgin River was back in July 2020 when we got a production listing that confirmed that season 3 was not only in development but scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

However, it wasn’t until December 18th that Netflix gave the official thumbs-up to season 3 (despite the fact it had already begun filming). The announcement came with a couple of other goodies which we’ve included below.

Netflix Queue included a video alongside the season 3 announcement.

#VirginRiver fans — good news: the show was just picked up for a third season! pic.twitter.com/ingnnE8fP4 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 18, 2020

Before the renewal, the most compelling evidence but that filming had actually started was when the two main cast members posted a video to say the new season was “releasing in 7 days”. You can see the pair on what looks like be a film set.

You can see Martin and Alex in the video below on set. But wait, what are they on set for? 🧐#virginriverseason3 pic.twitter.com/VxezyCEPM6 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 22, 2020

Filming for the series has been reported as early as September 2020, though. On September 7th, 2020, a Twitter user by the name of Jen Eggleston stumbled on a production notice at Cleveland Dam. What’s worth noting is that the notice actually lists 2019 on the day-to-day schedule, although the actual days match up with 2020 dates.

More filming notices were spotted throughout late September 2020.

@WhatsFilming Virgin River filming across my house at the LDS church pic.twitter.com/vEIThzLD1y — Sarjak Desai (@sarjakd) September 23, 2020

Based on previous years’ production schedules, we’re speculating that filming for season 3 has actually wrapped and now begins the long process of editing, localization (including dubbing for other languages), and getting it ready for release.

Who will be in the cast for Virgin River season 3?

Beyond the core cast returning, we’ve already got one new casting for season 3.

The returning cast confirmed for season 3 includes Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Colin Lawrence.

Advertisement

The first new casting we’ve heard so far is Jasmine Vega to feature as Stella from season 3 onwards. Vega has previous featured in titles such as Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Lizzie and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Virgin River season 3 casting news! Jasmine Vega who has featured in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will play the role of Stella. #VirginRiver pic.twitter.com/nOPmNSRtlT — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 26, 2020

Alongside the renewal, Netflix themselves unveiled two new cast members.

That includes Zibby Allen (The Flash) who will feature in all 10 episodes as Brie who is Jack’s sister who is a lawyer by trade.

Stacey Farber (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will play Lilly’s daughter, Tara Anderson.

Some of the other smaller cast members set to debut in season 3 include:

Kerën Burkett as an ER Nurse

Jessie Liang as Dr. Benson

Janet Walmsley as Mrs. Gardner

In May 2021, we got word that Kai Bradbury would feature in season 3 as Denny who along with Tara (see above) will be visiting Virgin River. Kai Bradbury is known for Warigami, The Terror and Motherland: Fort Salem.

What to expect from Virgin River season 3

Before we dive into spoiler territory for season 2 (please go and watch season 2 before reading this), it’s important to note that the series itself is based on the novel franchise, which gives the writers no shortage of material being 21 novels strong.

Now, the big cliffhanger going into season 3 is what will happen to Jack. As season 2 draws to a close, Mel enters the bar to find Jack with a gunshot wound and slowly bleeding out on the floor. The other question, of course, is who shot Jack?

As far as we’re concerned, there are five suspects:

Brady

Calvin

Charmaine

Vince

And the most probable, Jamie

As NetflixLife notes, the series bringing back Martin Henderson means that Jack is almost certainly alive but what sort of condition he’ll be in remains to be seen.

Beyond the main story arc there, we need to know what happens with Preacher. Having had plans to leave Virgin River, seems to be constantly held back from ever leaving with Paige’s son Christopher now reliant on him.

What happens in the relationship between Mel and Jack will be a contentious subject too with Jack soon to become a father.

i need to see in virgin river season 3 Mel and Jack dancing again now as a couple in love #melck #virginRiver pic.twitter.com/VgJHXA5uIs — #MELCK (@MelYJackVR) January 5, 2021

Hope and Doc seem to be a happy couple once again and Lizzie and Ricky could patch things up too.

In an interview released in early February 2021 with ET Canada, Daniel Gillies revealed several things we can expect from season 3, including:

He will be returning for more flashbacks (or visitations, as he calls it, given his character is dead)

More detail on the relationship between him and Mel.

.@DanielJGillies reveals what fans of #VirginRiver can expect in season 3 pic.twitter.com/yXFp0upsTT — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 2, 2021

Benjamin Hollingsworth who plays Brady on the show replied recently to an Instagram post saying that we can expect big things from season 3 saying:

“I’m wearing a safety helmet to protect myself from all the bombshell plot twists season 3 has. Hope y’all ready for it.”

When will Virgin River season 3 release on Netflix?

The release of season 3 was announced on May 28th just a few hours after we posted about Netflix France accidentally letting the cat out of the bag a little too early.

All of the new episodes for Virgin River season 3 are set to release on July 9th, 2021.

Alexandra Breckenridge announced the news of season 3 of #VirginRiver coming in July 2021! pic.twitter.com/OF9Lmn5UlC — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 28, 2021

Everything Else We Know About Season 3 of Virgin River

IMDb is listing the third season to once again consist of 10 episodes.

The majority of the cast took to Instagram on January 1st to wish us all a happy new year! Video set 1 – video set 2.

The audiobook series has been reissued with Therese Plummer narrating.

Awesome news to all you @VirginRiverseries fans out there. @HarperAudio has reissued the entire Virgin River Series Audiobook collection narrated by yours truly available as of 1/05/21. The perfect escape during these crazy times. #VirginRiver #netflix #audiobooks #robyncarr pic.twitter.com/v7ZWoXh3ih — Therese Plummer (@tplummer76) January 8, 2021

And as we’ve included in the past, superfans of the show really need to be following the show’s official Instagram account for constant behind-the-scenes looks and teases for the upcoming season.

Will there be a season 4 of Virgin River on Netflix?

Predicting this may be a bit premature but it’ll likely be the case we get word of season 4 just before season 3 starts airing. That’s because both season 3 and season 2 were seemingly renewed ahead of airing each new season.

Given the show’s popularity, it’s easy to see why Netflix would give it a season 4 but it’s worth noting contract negotiations usually come into play beyond season 3.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Virgin River on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. While you’re waiting check out our other suggestions on what to watch that’s like Virgin River on Netflix.