‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Renewed at Netflix: What We Know So Far

After becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows of all time, we’ve now got confirmation that Wednesday will, in fact, be returning for a second season and that it will be at Netflix despite reports. Here’s everything we know so far about season 2 of Wednesday.

Wednesday was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022. Aided by the fact that Tim Burton, who made his television directorial debut on Wednesday, was attached to the project as both a producer and a director. Not to mention once Netflix revealed the first look of Jenna Ortega in costume as the iconic Wednesday Addams, it only made fans that much more excited.

Wednesday Season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed on January 6th, 2023

Our Renewal Prediction: Certain Renewal

Wednesday has exceeded all expectations and is proving one of the most successful Originals on Netflix in its history, let alone for just 2022.

There were some conflicting reports that MGM Television may be moving the show to Prime Video, but those were ultimately unfounded and debunked.

On January 6th, Netflix confirmed the show would return for a second season.

By that point, however, it had been a dirty secret that the show had been renewed, with a writer’s room reportedly opened and numerous teases over the Christmas period.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the two showrunners of the series.

“Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

How is Wednesday performing on Netflix?

It’s been a monster hit with only being Netflix’s third biggest hit of all time with Stranger Things season 4 and Squid Game ahead (although if you use CVE metrics, Wednesday is actually second).

Here’s how its viewership breaks down week-by-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 November 20th, 2022 to November 27th, 2022 341,230,000 1 1 November 27th, 2022 to December 4th, 2022 411,290,000 (+21%) 1 2 December 4th, 2022 to December 11th, 2022 269,670,000 (-34%) 1 3 December 11th, 2022 to December 18th, 2022 173,960,000 (-35%) 1 4 December 18th, 2022 to December 25th, 2022 118,540,000 (-32%) 1 5 December 25th, 2022 to January 1st, 2023 103,960,000 (-12%) 1 6

Per Netflix, here are some of the other records the show managed to break:

“The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed. To date, Wednesday has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List — another record! On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 Billion views The Wednesday soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams, the artist, now has over 1 Million followers on Spotify. On Spotify, “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the month prior to the series release. Wednesday’s iconic dance scene has gone massively viral across global social media. Fan generated content utilizing “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior the series release. Even Lady Gaga joined in on the fun. With over 80 Million views and counting, fans can’t get enough of the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance scene video.”

What to expect from Wednesday season 2?

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

Immediately after switching on the phone, Xavier had bought her, Wednesday was sent some ominous messages as she gleefully realized she had acquired her first stalker.

We already know that Wednesday had a limited online presence, thanks to her negative stance towards social media. But considering Xavier is the one to give her a brand new phone, it’s impressive a stalker was already able to send her messages. But thanks to her antics it’s no surprise Wednesday has picked up lots of attention.

What will Tyler do next?

We last saw Tyler, in chains, being transported to what would have been a maximum security prison, or psychiatric ward. However, before the transport could make its journey, Tyler transformed into his Hyde form, leading the audience to assume he had killed all of the armed guards.

With Tyler on the loose, and without his master, will he be more dangerous? Or, will he try to redeem himself so he can return to Jehrico?

Who will be the next Principal of Nevermore?

With the death of Larissa Weems, Nevermore Academy has been left without a principal. There’s also an extremely limited pool of candidates that could take the job. The most obvious choice would be for Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, to be offered the job. As a former student of Nevermore and a member of the Nightshades, Morticia would be the most competent person to take over. However, Wednesday would do everything within her power to remove her mother as principal with hilarious and likely disastrous results.

If Morticia is given the job of principal of Nevermore, this would require Catherine Zeta-Jones to be bumped up to a series regular.

What will happen to Laurel?

With her true identity revealed, Laurel was able to resurrect Jeremiah Crackstone but thanks to Wednesday, he was defeated. It was also revealed that she was the master of Tyler, as she manipulated the teenager into transforming into a hyde.

Laurel’s plans have been thwarted for now, but if Tyler comes to the rescue of his master, the duo could have more nefarious plans for Nevermore and the outcasts.

Will Pugsley join Nevermore?

It’s unclear what the age difference is between Pugsley and Wednesday, however, we do know that they both attended the same high school together before Wednesday’s transfer to Nevermore. If Morticia is offered the principal position at Nevermore, the whole family could move with her. Wednesday’s reaction would be priceless as she would naturally do everything within her power to stop him from trying to hang out with her.

Who are the cast members of Wednesday season 2?

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the second season of Wednesday:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea as Lurch

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

While it seems Gwendoline Christie’s character of Larissa Weems died of Nightshade poisoning, there’s always a chance that the character could return in some capacity through flashbacks.

Christina Ricci’s character of Marylin Thornhill aka Laurel, was defeated but we don’t know for sure what her ultimate fate was. Which means the actress could return to reprise her role.

Will Tim Burton return to direct?

Much of the first season’s advertising has emphasized that some of the episodes were directed by Tim Burton.

The only upcoming project that Burton is scheduled to be working on is the announced Beetlejuice sequel. But, taking into consideration that he was not involved in the writing of any Wednesday episodes, and only directed half of the first season, there’s no reason why he can’t return to direct further episodes.

It would be a shame if Burton doesn’t return to direct, however, it’s not imperative, and the show would still continue.

Are you excited for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!