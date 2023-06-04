‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

After becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows of all time, we’ve now got confirmation that Wednesday will, in fact, be returning for a second season. Here’s everything we know so far about season 2 of Wednesday including the latest reports on when the show will get back into production, what we can expect from the story, and who’s returning.

Wednesday was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022. Aided by the fact that Tim Burton, who made his television directorial debut on Wednesday, was attached to the project as both a producer and a director. Not to mention once Netflix revealed the first look of Jenna Ortega in costume as the iconic Wednesday Addams, it only made fans that much more excited.

When did Wednesday get renewed for a season 2?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed on January 6th, 2023

Wednesday exceeded all expectations and is proving to be one of the most successful Originals on Netflix in its history, not just one of the biggest of 2022.

On January 6th, Netflix confirmed the show would return for a second season.

It’s official: Wednesday Season 2 is coming!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tCZjhB0QxK — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 6, 2023

By that point, however, it had been a dirty secret that the show had been renewed, with a writer’s room reportedly opened and numerous teases over the Christmas period.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the two showrunners of the series, adding that they’re “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

How well did Wednesday perform on Netflix?

Very well, to put it bluntly, it ranks in the top 10 TV (English) list of all time just below Stranger Things Season 4 (which is notably longer in length, giving it a distinct advantage) with 1.237 billion hours watched in the first 28 days on the service.

It’s ranked 20 weeks in the global Netflix top 10s clocking in 1.806 billion hours of watch time in those 20 weeks. It also ranked for 14 weeks in the Nielsen top 10s (which tracks US-connected device viewing), picking up 412.08 million hours watched.

Per Netflix, here are some of the other records the show managed to break:

“The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed. To date, Wednesday has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List — another record! On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 Billion views The Wednesday soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams, the artist, now has over 1 Million followers on Spotify. On Spotify, “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the month prior to the series release. Wednesday’s iconic dance scene has gone massively viral across global social media. Fan generated content utilizing “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior the series release. Even Lady Gaga joined in on the fun. With over 80 Million views and counting, fans can’t get enough of the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance scene video.”

What to expect from Wednesday season 2?

First and foremost, let’s look at what showrunners have teased for the future of the show. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve said:

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like?”

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

Immediately after switching on the phone, Xavier had bought her, Wednesday was sent some ominous messages as she gleefully realized she had acquired her first stalker.

We already know that Wednesday had a limited online presence, thanks to her negative stance towards social media. But considering Xavier is the one to give her a brand new phone, it’s impressive a stalker was already able to send her messages. But thanks to her antics it’s no surprise Wednesday has picked up lots of attention.

What will Tyler do next?

We last saw Tyler, in chains, being transported to what would have been a maximum security prison, or psychiatric ward. However, before the transport could make its journey, Tyler transformed into his Hyde form, leading the audience to assume he had killed all of the armed guards.

With Tyler on the loose, and without his master, will he be more dangerous? Or, will he try to redeem himself so he can return to Jehrico?

Who will be the next Principal of Nevermore?

With the death of Larissa Weems, Nevermore Academy has been left without a principal. There’s also an extremely limited pool of candidates that could take the job.

The showrunners have teased that closing the school has given them a broad canvas for season 2 with them, telling THR, “The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore.”

The most obvious choice would be for Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, to be offered the job. As a former student of Nevermore and a member of the Nightshades, Morticia would be the most competent person to take over. However, Wednesday would do everything within her power to remove her mother as principal with hilarious and likely disastrous results.

If Morticia is given the job of principal of Nevermore, this would require Catherine Zeta-Jones to be bumped up to a series regular.

What will happen to Laurel?

With her true identity revealed, Laurel was able to resurrect Jeremiah Crackstone but thanks to Wednesday, he was defeated. It was also revealed that she was the master of Tyler, as she manipulated the teenager into transforming into a hyde.

Laurel’s plans have been thwarted for now, but if Tyler comes to the rescue of his master, the duo could have more nefarious plans for Nevermore and the outcasts.

Will Pugsley join Nevermore?

It’s unclear what the age difference is between Pugsley and Wednesday. However, we do know that they both attended the same high school together before Wednesday’s transfer to Nevermore. The whole family could move with her if Morticia is offered the principal position at Nevermore. Wednesday’s reaction would be priceless as she would naturally do everything within her power to stop him from trying to hang out with her.

Who are the cast members of Wednesday season 2?

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the second season of Wednesday:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea as Lurch

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

While it seems Gwendoline Christie’s character of Larissa Weems died of Nightshade poisoning, there’s always a chance that the character could return in some capacity through flashbacks.

Christina Ricci’s character of Marylin Thornhill, aka Laurel, was defeated, but we don’t know exactly her ultimate fate. Which means the actress could return to reprise her role.

When will Wednesday Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Prep for season 2 of Wednesday began early in the year, according to an interview with Glamour magazine with Jenna Ortega, who told them:

“We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool.”

Production listings for the show’s second season state that it is eying a Fall 2023 production start date (some stated by the end of 2023), meaning it won’t get into filming until September 2023.

During a Formula 1 grid walk on Sky Sports F1, Martin Brundle spoke to Michael Douglass and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who confirmed that filming was currently due to take place in Fall 2023.

As a reminder, filming for the first season took six months between September ’21 and March ’22, eventually releasing in November 2022.

That means we’ll likely see a mid-to-late 2024 release date at the absolute earliest for season 2.

We should note we’ve heard from one source that Wednesday’s time on Netflix was recently extended by two years (more on this here), with it currently set to leave Netflix, as it stands, on November 20th, 2034. Could this mean that Netflix is eying a November 20th, 2024, release date? We’ll have to wait and see.

