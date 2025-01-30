‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Netflix Reveals New Images Released at Next on Netflix 2025

Next on Netflix 2025 is here, and hidden away in Netflix’s sizzle reel for the year to come are some brand-new first-look stills from the upcoming second season, which will debut at some point in 2025.

Important note: Netflix is also teasing a brand new social media asset at 6:30 am PT – we’ll update this post once it drops. We don’t quite know what this is just yet.

We got to see a bunch of new footage of what’s coming up in 2025 and announcements for brand-new movies, series, documentaries, and games. Wednesday was one of the first titles that Netflix’s content chief mentioned from a Los Angeles presentation. It was highlighted alongside Stranger Things season 5 and Squid Game season 3 as one of their marquee titles for the year.

Netflix has also further defined the cast for season 2. Season regulars include Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Now labeled guest stars, this list includes Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo with Fred Armisen, and Christopher Lloyd.

The new stills come from that sizzle reel, which features multiple Netflix Originals that are all due to release in 2025. During the Wednesday segment (which lasts around 5 seconds!), the person moving through different Netflix titles enters a trance-like state and reveals brand-new stills from Wednesday season 2, although they’re shrouded in mystery.

We get a new look of Jenna Ortega in season 2 to go alongside the one we got at Geeked Week, plus a snapshot of a prisoner within Willowhill Psychiatric Hospital. There we see someone, we think is Owen Painter, tied up onto the wall and looks like he could be turning into a werewolf. You may recall we had heard that Painter was playing the role of Karloff, with the character description, “possesses supernatural abilities and will feature prominently throughout the season.”

There’s still no definitive release date for Wednesday just yet. We believe it’ll once again be released on a Wednesday to keep that trope going, and our sources still suggest that Netflix is eying a September 3rd, 2025 release date, but we’ll see if that comes to fruition later this year.

In other Wednesday season 2, earlier this month, we revealed some more supporting cast members, directors, and some early episode titles, plus we also reported on a new companion book releasing in May 2025.

We expect to hear much more about Wednesday season 2 soon (including a significant presence at TUDUM in Los Angeles, taking place in May 2025), but until then, let us know if you’re excited in the comments below.