Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

There we go, then! That’s Geeked Week wrapped for its fourth year, and it was an interesting week. While the first three days weren’t as action-packed as some would like, the big live show on Thursday gave us a ton of new announcements for stuff to look forward to.

Did you miss any of the announcements over the Geeked Week? We’ve got you covered with all the daily rounds ups and announcements from all the Originals involved in the 2024 Geeked Week.

Day 1 – Castlevania, Wolf King, Cobra Kai, Gundam.

Day 2 – The Witcher, Tomorrow and I, Gyeongseong Creature.

Day 3 – Squid Game, One Piece, Twilight of the Gods, Don’t Move.

On the fourth day of Geeked Week, Netflix streamed a live event hosted by Joe Manganiello with a whole heap of new announcements, reveals, and more from originals such as Squid Game, Arcane, ATLA, One Piece, Black Mirror, Monument Valley, The Sandman, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Devil May Cry, Sakamoto Days, Rebel Moon, The Platform 2, Hellbound, Tomb Raider, and more!

Black Mirror Season 7 Cast Reveals

Ahead of the live show, Netflix unveiled its exciting cast for the upcoming seventh season of Black Mirror, the world’s favorite sci-fi anthology series.

In total, 22 cast members were revealed, including many returning characters for the USS Callister sequel:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

James Nelson-Joyce (The Outlaws)

Edward Pishiyski Chlerich

Waleed Hammad

Charlie Brooker (the creator of Black Mirror) was also featured during the live event following the cast announcements …

Miya Cech joins Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 as Toph

Rim of the World actress Miya Cech has joined the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast as fan-favorite earth-bender Toph. Fans have been waiting patiently for Toph’s casting, so let’s hope Miya can bring the sass and attitude that Michaela Jill Murphy originally brought to Toph’s voice. The streamer also confirmed that production is underway.

Splinter Cell Animated Title Revealed and First Teaser Trailer

Years in the making, the animated Splinter Cell series was first announced four years ago, and three years ago, during the first Geeked Week event, we received a teaser image of Sam Fisher.

During Day 4 of Geeked Week’s live event, Netflix not only revealed the title Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch but also released a teaser trailer for the series and confirmed Liev Schrieber as the voice of Sam Fisher.

There is no confirmed release date yet, but we expect the series to be released on Netflix in 2025.

Behind the scenes of The Sandman Season 2

We received our first look at the behind-the-scenes of the second season of The Sandman, with some thrilling insight into what to expect from Allen Heinberg and Tom Sturridge.

From the video, it has been deduced that the second season will follow the Season of the Mists storyline, which will involve Dream, determined to amend his past errors and travel back to Hell to save his past love. This is confirmed fourth by comments made by Dream actor Tom Sturridge;

“He’s determined to go back and account for his behavior in the past.”

Fans are anticipating the Endless Family Meeting, an iconic moment in The Sandman comics, in which the entire family gathers for dinner and later becomes the foundational event for the remainder of the story.

“I think one of the most thrilling things about this season, is for the first time to have the siblings of the Endless together in one room, and to see this extraordinary family exist on screen together,” – Tom Sturridge

Cobra Kai Season 6 Blooper Reel

Practice makes perfect, and despite years of honing their craft, it doesn’t mean the talented students of Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai can’t screw up sometimes.

Here’s a fun blooper reel from the sixth season of Cobra Kai Part 1.

Here’s a reminder that Cobra Kai season 6, Part 2, lands on Netflix November 15th, 2024.

Fan Set Tour of Stranger Things Season 5

Sharing the tour guide duties, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matazzaro went behind the scenes of the set of Stranger Things with super fans Amy and Elicia, giving the pair an incredibly cool tour.

First Official Teaser Trailer and Launch Window for Devil May Cry Animated Series

Another animated series years in the making, Devil May Cry, has been unveiled at Geeked Week!

The animated series is an adaptation of Capcom’s beloved video game franchise Devil May Cry, which Captain Laserhawk creator Adi Shankar is leading. South Korean animator Studio Mir is producing a series focusing on fan-favorite Dante.

Alongside the exciting teaser trailer for the series, Netflix has revealed that Devil May Cry will be released in April 2025.

A New Rebel Moon Game is Coming

Zack Synder took part in Geeked Week by revealing Netflix’s brand-new game, Blood Line: Rebel Moon, which will see gamers take part in an online co-op action where you take on the role of a rebel and, using a variety of different classes join a covert rebel operation to help take back their planet from the tyrannical rule of Motherworld.

Sakamoto Days Headed to Netflix Weekly from January 2024

We’d known since July that Netflix had set a preliminary January release for Sakamoto Days, but Netflix made the official announcement at Geeked Week 2024.

The highly anticipated series is an adaptation of the manga by Yuto Suzuki. The series is centered around Taro Sakamoto, once the greatest hitman alive, who inexplicably retired and now spends his day as a married man, father, and humble convenience store owner. However, as his past catches up, he must fight to keep his humble and peaceful family life from harm.

It’s What’s Inside New Clip

After the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Netflix picked up a new body swap thriller-comedy called It’s What’s Inside. Produced by Colman Domingo and starring his fellow Fear the Walking Dead co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey, It’s What’s Inside lands on Netflix on October 4th, 2024.

The movie takes place at a pre-wedding party. It becomes an existential nightmare for its guests when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious device capable of swapping souls between bodies.

Don’t Move First Official Trailer

The first official trailer for Brian Netto and Adam Schindler’s dark thriller, which was introduced by Don’t Move actors Kelsey Asbille and Finn Witrock, has been revealed.

The story of Don’t Move takes place deep in the woods where a woman is injected with a paralytic agent, and after barely escaping the clutches of her captor, must find a way to escape them entirely before her body shuts down and she is unable to get away.

The Platform 2 Drops New Teaser & Exclusive Clip

The Platform was a viral sensation thanks to its thought-provoking story. However, the stakes have never been higher in the sequel after a new leader sees a controversial change to the feeding system where eating from the wrong plate could result in your death.

The Platform 2 stars Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Óscar Jaenada.

Arcane Season 2 Confirms Its Release Schedule

Over the past few months, we’ve been getting regular teases for Arcane’s second and final season.

During the Geeked Week live event, Netflix confirmed some prior leaks that the final season of Arcane will be split into three parts. The first batch will be released a week after the end of the League of Legends Worlds ’24 finals, which will occur between September 18th and November 2nd, 2024.

Episodes of Arcane season 2 will be released on the following dates:

Act 1 – November 9th, 2024

Act 2 – November 16th, 2024

Act 3 – November 23rd, 2024

An exclusive new clip for the second season was also revealed at Geek Week 2024.

Magic the Gathering First Look Image Revealed

Although first announced a few years ago, it has taken a significant amount of time to learn anything about the upcoming animated series. This is because showrunner Terry Matalas, in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, is taking the animated series in a bold new direction.

From the teaser image above, the series will center on planeswalkers Nahiri and Ajani.

New Squid Game video game “Squid Game: Unleashed”

Netflix has been dropping many new video games, and one of the most anticipated releases is Squid Game: Unleashed. Announced by Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley of Avatar the Last Airbender, the game aims to compete with and against friends in a 32-player party royale showdown. Some of the minigames players will take part in are from the iconic games seen in the Squid Game series.

Hellbound Season 2 new teaser trailer

Three years on from its incredible first season, Yeon Sang-Ho’s Hellbound will return for a second season on October 25th, 2024. A brand new teaser trailer for the second season of the K-drama was released during the live event of Geeked Week.

The New Truth Church returns with a newly resurrected Jung Jinsu, now played by Kim Sung-Cheol, as the government seeks to help establish order in an increasingly chaotic world. The question now remains: is his resurrection the answer to salvation, or will he usher in a new era of hell on earth?

The Umbrella Academy Blooper Reel

As we said goodbye to the Hargreeves family in the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, we’ve been left with one last little present from the cast: a fun blooper reel.

The Eternaut First Teaser Trailer

Based on the Argentinian graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, The Eternaut is one of the most exciting Spanish-language originals coming to Netflix in 2025.

The series takes place after a deadly snowstorm kills millions of people, where Juan Salvo and a group of survivors fight for their lives against an alien force and an invisible threat.

New Game Announcements and Releases

Adding to the new Spongebob match-3 game released earlier this week, the first of the three Monument Valley games coming throughout the Fall dropped today.

The third installment of the puzzle game franchise lands on Netflix on December 10th, 2024.

Even More Gaming News with Games Sizzle

A whole heap of exciting video games are making their way to the Next platform, including a massive reveal that Civilization VI and Street Fighter IV CE are soon on the way to Netflix. Not to mention the previously announced games such as Carmen Sandiego, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Don’t Starve Together, Tales of the Shire, and Lab Rat.

Cyberpunk Returns to Netflix!?

One of the most surprising reveals of Geeked Week 2024 is the return of Cyberpunk. It’s unclear if this is a second season of Edgerunners or a new story. All we know is we can’t wait to learn more.

The Official Trailer for Tomb Raider Revealed

Hayley Atwell is seamless as the new voice of the legendary video game character and archeologist Lara Croft. The long-awaited series debuts on Netflix on October 10th, 2024, and at Geeked Week 2024, the full trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was unveiled.

The series aims to bridge the gap between the Square Enix prequels and Sony’s original video game series.

Behind-the-Scenes of Wednesday Season 2

If it weren’t for Squid Game, Wednesday would be the most successful Netflix Original series ever. The viral sensation stormed to the top of the Netflix charts, where it reigned supreme for months.

It didn’t take long before a second season was announced, which went into production earlier this year. At Geeked Week 2024, our first look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated second season was released. The footage contains hints and clues about what to expect from the second season, including Wednesday’s little brother, Pugsley, joining Nevermore Academy.

One Piece Season 2 New Cast Members (Officially) Announced

On Day 3 of Geeked Week, TUDUM accidentally revealed that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova had joined the cast of One Piece season 2 as Mr. O and Miss All Sunday, aka Crocodile and Robin.

We also saw our very first table read for the second season! The table read confirms that the beloved character Tony Chopper will be animated, and from the brief tease, he looks just like his anime counterpart.

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser & Synopsis

The long-awaited second season of Squid Game will premiere on December 26th, 2024, and during Geeked Week, Netflix released another exciting teaser and synopsis for the season. The synopsis for the second season as provided by Netflix;

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

What did you think of Geeked Week 2024? Let us know in the comments below!