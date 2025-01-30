Netflix Games To Release ‘WWE 2K’ On Mobile in Fall 2025

Netflix is already deepening its commitment to WWE. The streamer is already home to live RAW in the United States and other events like SmackDown in international territories (in addition to streaming many archive titles). Still, Netflix Games is getting in on the action. In Fall 2025, Netflix will release a special mobile version of the upcoming 2025 iteration of the long-running WWE 2K franchise.

CM Punk is on hand in a video teasing the upcoming release to confirm the arrival later this year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the ultimate SmackDown from the comfort of your own phone. WWE 2K is coming to mobile in late 2025, exclusively on Netflix games. This isn’t just another mobile game. This is your chance to live the most extreme, the most intense, the most dominant WWE experience right in the palm of your hands. So charge up your phone, prepare to become the champion of Netflix games with WWE 2K on mobile.”

The release date on Netflix Games comes notably much later than its debut on consoles and PC, with that now confirmed for a March 14th, 2025 arrival. WWE 2K on Netflix will be a separate experience from that on other devices, similar to the way Football Manager works.

Speaking of Next on Netflix 2025, we got a preview of many of the upcoming movies and series set to arrive throughout the year from around the world. Netflix Games played a small part in the presentation, with WWE 2K being the marquee title, but also announcements coming for Netflix Stories, with Ginny & Georgia and Sweet Magnolias getting debut stories and Outer Banks and Love is Blind getting new entries.

Other games confirmed for release in 2025 include Football Manager 2025 Mobile, Single’s Inferno: Chocies, Steel Paws, and Street Fighter IV CE.

Are you excited to play WWE 2K when it hits Netflix Games later this year? Let us know in the comments.