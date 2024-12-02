New ‘Wednesday’ Companion Book To Release in May 2025

We’re now less than a year away from getting to return to Nevermore and there’s already plenty of build-up underway for the return of Netflix’s biggest English-language show launch in its history. Ahead of the release of season 2, pre-orders are now open for a new companion character guide that’s due for release on May 6th, 2025.

What can you expect from the new companion novel? Here’s the official synopsis:

“Nevermore Academy is home to Outcasts of all kinds, from the colorful werewolf Enid Sinclair to the persuasive and beautiful siren Bianca Barclay. Uncover their mysterious world with fun facts, profiles, talents, and more in this character guide based on the hit show. Enter the mysterious world of Nevermore Academy with this full-color, hardcover guide to the first season of the global phenomenon. Go on a deep dive into Wednesday Addams’s friends and foes, Nevermore Academy, the town of Jericho and the Addams family. Peruse the complete guide of Outcasts seen in the show: psychics, Hydes, gorgons, sirens, werewolves, and more! Featuring in-depth character profiles, facts on each Outcast clique, complete coverage”

The book is now available to pre-order in hardcover at various stores. Penguin Random House’s website hosts links to pre-orders at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, and more.

Ally Russell is the author behind the book who collaborated with the TV show writers to produce the companion guide. She’s best known for her work on It Came from the Trees and has a new original book, Mystery James Digers Her Own Grave, also due out in 2025. On Instagram, she wrote:

“I had an absolute spooky blast writing this media tie-in book. Wednesday Addams has been one of my favorite characters since childhood, and I hope I did her and the world of Nevermore Academy Justice. Thanks to the TV show writers for creating Wednesday’s world and thank you for the guidance on this project, Angela Song [Random House Kids]! And Paige Terlip [literary agent] for being a superhero.”

Could the May 2025 release date indicate when season 2 of the show will launch? It’s certainly possible. Book launches have provided a timeline for when we can expect new seasons to launch, but given that this book is tied more to season 1 than season 2, we’re going to say no. Officially, only a broad 2025 release date has been assigned to the show thus far, although we’ve assumed it would be arriving sometime around September.

Wednesday season 2 just wrapped filming and now going through the various stages of post-production in the run-up to its release date. There’s no word on season 3 just yet, although there are plenty of rumors swirling that the show has already been greenlit for future episodes.

Suppose you need another Wednesday book in your life before Book of Outcasts releasing next year. In that case, you can still find copies of “Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One” by Tehlor Kay Mejia and The Wednesday TV Show Writers in stores right now. A comic and cookbook was also announced earlier this year.

Will you be pre-ordering Book of Outcasts? Let us know in the comments down below.