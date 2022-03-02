What is ‘Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest’ on Netflix?

On March 2nd, Netflix released a mysterious new teaser trailer for Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest. If you’re thinking, “what the heck is Cliff Beasts?”, “how are there six of these things?”, “has Netflix gone mad?” or “is this an April’s fools joke?”. We’ve got the answers.

So let’s kick off with that teaser trailer. It’s 48 seconds long and seems to reveal an The Asylum-esque Jurassic Park knock-off with quite a few stars featured.

The YouTube description reveals a little more about Cliff Beasts 6:

“Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after 5 long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts – but this time on Mount Everest.”

A release date ends the trailer stating that the movie is coming on April 1st. Uh-huh.

Tweets from Netflix US and Netflix Canada reveal a little more. Netflix Canada captions the video on Twitter with the following:

“Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the cliffs… All your favorites are back for the sixth installment of the beloved franchise. Check out the teaser for Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest.”

Netflix US goes one step further in saying a full trailer will be released on March 4th, 2022 saying “Full trailer in 2 days!”.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the cliffs… Check out the teaser for Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest. Full trailer in 2 days! pic.twitter.com/xAdJt8e4kC — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

So what the hell is going on? Where are Cliff Beasts 1-5? Is this a real movie that’s releasing? Is it an April Fools joke?

Well, if you want it to be a surprise, navigate off this article right now.

This is the teaser trailer for a new movie from Judd Apatow that’s been in development for quite some time called The Bubble.

In the trailer, you can see a number of the same stars that are confirmed for the upcoming comedy. Those include Karen Gillan about to be chomped by a dinosaur, Keegan-Michael Key is clearly on display as is David Duchovny.

Things become even clearer when you read the plot of The Bubble:

“A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempts to complete a film.”

Also among the cast for The Bubble is:

Pedro Pascal

Leslie Mann

Iris Apatow

Peter Serafinowicz

Rob Delaney

Fred Armisen

Maria Bakalova

Chris Witaske

Samson Kayo

Donna Air

So in short, in the fictional universe of The Bubble, Cliff Beasts 6 is the film that the actors and actresses of the movie will be filming in a hotel during the pandemic.

We’ll keep you posted on all things The Bubble as and when we get it via our preview with the new trailer coming on March 4th.

Case closed.