‘All American’ Season 6 Will Arrive on Netflix in 2024

All American seasons 1 through 5 are now on Netflix in the United States alongside the spin-off show All American: Homecoming. There’s good and bad news about their respective futures, however. The good news is that both shows are returning, but the bad news is that they’ll be back slightly later and will be shorter seasons. Here’s when season 6 of All American should come to Netflix.

Fast approaching 100 episodes, All American is the sports drama series from April Blair starring Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, and Greta Onieogou. The series follows a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.

Only Netflix in the United States currently carries the show through an output deal Netflix had with the US network The CW, where it carried all scripted shows from 2013 through 2019.

The show was given a season 6 renewal back in January 2023 and is one of the few The CW original scripted series to get renewals into the 2023/24 season.

As you may have heard, however, All American (and plenty of other shows including those at Netflix) has been severely impacted by both the writers and actors strike. That’s meant that its regular Fall spot on The CW has been abandoned and production has been pushed back. Early in 2023, All American was expected to get into production in the summer.

According to THR, the show is currently eyeing a Spring start (they specifically mention April) but that does still depend on SAG-AFTRA being able to strike a deal.

When will All American season 6 be streaming on Netflix?

With only a rough premiere date for The CW, predicting All American’s season 6 Netflix release is still a little difficult right now. As you may know, Netflix always gets new seasons of shows from its output deal with The CW around 8 days after its finale air date.

For the past few years, All American has had a persistent release schedule meaning new seasons have arrived roughly in April or May.

Season 5, for example, came to Netflix on May 23rd, 2023, following the season finale airing on May 15th.

For season 6, this may be much later, like season 3, which was delayed into the mid-season thanks to the pandemic disrupting production.

Given the April predicted start and the 13-episode count, at the absolute earliest we’ll see the All American season 6 on Netflix in late June 2024 but more likely sometime between July and September 2024.

We’ll keep this article updated over time with new developments on season 6 of All American, so keep us bookmarked.

While you’re waiting for All American season 6 on Netflix, you should check out All American: Homecoming on Netflix, which has two seasons currently available, with a third season also confirmed and will release on Netflix in 2024 but only in the US.

Are you looking forward to another season of All American coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.