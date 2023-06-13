When will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

All American: Homecoming returned for its second season in 2022/23 The CW season with a third season now finally confirmed after several weeks of jitters. Here’s what we know about All American: Homecoming season 3 and when we expect it to land on Netflix.

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American: Homecoming is the spin-off to the mothership sports drama series All American, which began its life as a backdoor pilot.

Originally set to stream on HBO Max (now just called Max), the show was eventually pulled from the schedule in the US and added to Netflix US unexpectedly. That deal was struck outside The CW’s deal with Netflix, which lapsed in 2019.

Unlike the main show, which was renewed for a sixth season early in 2023, we were waiting a lot longer for news on the future of All American: Homecoming. Thankfully, on June 12th, The CW announced that the show would return for the 2023/24 season. It’s been given a 13-episode order.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, commented on the renewal (which came alongside the renewal of Superman & Lois – not available on Netflix), saying:

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

When would season 3 of All American: Homecoming be on Netflix?

No news on a release date for All American: Homecoming just yet, meaning we don’t know if the season will return in an October slot as it did for its second season or a mid-season slot as it did for its first season.

That means for its Netflix release date, we have to move into speculation for now.

The show will return to Netflix around nine days after the season finale airs on the network.

Here’s when that could be:

If the show has a regular broadcast date (starting around October/November) – we’d expect Netflix US to carry the new season sometime around April 2024.

If the show has a mid-season broadcast start, it’ll likely not be available on Netflix until around June/July 2024.

Of course, you’ll also be able to watch the show in catch-up format on The CW’s streaming application up until the Netflix release.

Are you looking forward to watching All American: Homecoming season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.