When will Season 5 of ‘All American’ be on Netflix?

All American seasons 1-4 are now available on Netflix US with season 5 currently airing on The CW in the United States. Once the series has concluded, it’ll head to Netflix around a week after. Here’s when we’re expecting that to happen.

To recap, All American is The CW’s big sports drama series that debuted in 2018. Since 2018, we’ve seen four seasons released, with the most recent premiering in October 2021 and wrapping up in May 2022. All 20 episodes of that season came to Netflix US on May 31st.

Starring Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, and Samantha Logan the series follows a rising high school football player recruited into the big league. The real-life story of Spencer Paysinger inspires the series.

All American season 5 was officially renewed in late March 2022 alongside a slew of other titles from The CW, including The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Walker. The future of the series is also secure with season 6 also now confirmed.

The show began airing on The CW on October 10th, 2022 (a few weeks earlier in the year than season 4), but it’s not yet currently known when the season finale will air or even how many episodes season 5 will consist of.

When will All American season 5 be on Netflix?

The CW shows have (mostly) arrived succinctly for several years now. In the US, you’ve received new seasons exactly nine days after the finale air date.

Assuming that happens on the longer 20-episode season run for season 5 and it wraps in early-to-mid May 2023 we’d expect the show to land on Netflix at some point in May or June 2023. Of course, there are a number of other factors at play here so we’ll keep you posted throughout 2022 and into 2023 as and when we get more information.

Of course, Netflix is due to keep All American for the foreseeable future despite numerous shows from The CW departing the service. At the earliest, we’d expect All American to leave Netflix in 2029, assuming the show doesn’t get a season 7.

As per all previous seasons, only Netflix in the United States will receive All American it’s worth noting.

Warner Bros. Television has yet to license the show to any other region and instead put it on its own HBO Max service where it’s available. That’ll continue to happen around the world.

In other All American news, the spin-off to All American, All American: Homecoming, was originally bound for HBO Max but then at the last minute pulled and headed to Netflix. We’re expecting season 2 of that to land on Netflix later in 2023 too.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of All American coming to Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments.