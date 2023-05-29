When will ‘All American’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

All American season 5 is now on Netflix in the United States and already topping the charts. There’s good and bad news about its future, however. The good news is that the show will return, but the bad news is we don’t know precisely when. Here’s when season 6 of All American should come to Netflix.

Fast approaching 100 episodes, All American is the sports drama series from April Blair starring Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, and Greta Onieogou. The series follows a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.

Only Netflix in the United States currently carries the show through an output deal Netflix had with the US network The CW, where it carried all scripted shows from 2013 through 2019.

The show was given a season 6 renewal back in January 2023 and is one of the few The CW original scripted series to get renewals into the 2023/24 season.

As you may have heard, however, the WGA is currently on strike, meaning that unless the scripts have already been written, the show’s development and production timeline are currently unclear. Early reports indicated that the show would’ve got into production in Summer 2023; however, it’s unclear with the strike whether they’re now accurate.

Given all this, it’s unclear whether the show can meet its usual October start date on The CW, which could mean a later mid-season start may be in play.

When will All American season 6 be streaming on Netflix?

Without a start date on The CW, predicting All American’s season 6 Netflix release is a little difficult right now. As you may know, Netflix always gets new seasons of shows from its output deal with The CW around 8 days after its finale air date.

For the past few years, All American has had a persistent release schedule meaning new seasons have arrived roughly in April or May.

Season 5, for example, came to Netflix on May 23rd, 2023, following the season finale airing on May 15th.

For season 6, this may be much later, like season 3, which was delayed into the mid-season thanks to the pandemic disrupting production.

That means that Netflix US will receive season 6 in April/May 2024 at the earliest but may even be later in the summer through to the Fall, depending on how things pan out.

We'll keep this article updated over time with new developments on season 6 of All American

While you’re waiting for All American season 6 on Netflix, you should check out All American: Homecoming on Netflix, which has two seasons currently available, with a third season awaiting renewal.

Are you looking forward to another season of All American coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.